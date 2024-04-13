Tanker Market Steadies During March
Spot fixtures
Global spot fixtures fell sharply in March, erasing the previous month’s gains. Fixtures were down 4.0 mb/d, or about 27%, m-o-m, to average 11.0 mb/d. Compared with March 2023, global spot fixtures declined by 2.9 mb/d, or over 26%. OPEC spot fixtures averaged 8.1 mb/d in March, representing a drop of 2.2 mb/d, or 21%. Compared with the same month last year, fixtures declined by about 2.9 mb/d, or 27%. Middle East-to-East fixtures declined 0.6 mb/d, or over 10%, to average 4.9 mb/d. Compared with the same month in 2023, fixtures on the Middle East-to-East route fell by 1.5 mb/d, or about 23%. Spot fixtures on the Middle East-to-West route declined by 0.8 mb/d, or about 46%, m-o-m, to average 0.9 mb/d. Fixtures were down 0.4 mb/d or 29%, y-o-y. Fixtures on routes outside the Middle East also fell 0.8 mb/d, or nearly 27%, m-o-m, to average 2.3 mb/d. Compared with the same month of 2023, fixtures were 1.1 mb/d, or 33%, lower.
Sailings and arrivals
OPEC sailings declined 0.4 mb/d, or about 2%, m-o-m, to average 20.8 mb/d in March. Compared with the same month in 2023, OPEC sailings were 1.9 mb/d, or over 8% lower. Middle East sailings averaged 17 mb/d in March, representing an increase of 0.9 mb/d, or about 5%, m-o-m. Y-o-y sailings from the region declined by 0.5 mb/d or about 3%. Crude arrivals rose in all monitored regions. North American arrivals increased by 0.4 mb/d, or about 5%, to average 9.0 mb/d. Compared with March 2023, North American arrivals were 0.1 mb/d, or about 2%, lower. Arrivals to Europe increased by about 1.3 mb/d, or nearly 11%, to average 13.1 mb/d. Compared with the same month of 2023, arrivals to Europe were 1.9 mb/d, or 17%, higher. Far East arrivals rose by 1.4 mb/d, or about 9%, m-o-m, to average 17.0 mb/d in March. Y-o-y arrivals in the region were up by 3.2 mb/d, or nearly 23%. Arrivals in West Asia averaged 9.0 mb/d, representing an increase of 0.7 mb/d or 8% in March. Y-o-y arrivals in the region were 0.5 mb/d, or 6%, higher.
Dirty tanker freight rates
Very large crude carriers
VLCC spot rates were mixed in March. On average, VLCC spot freight rates declined 3%, m-o-m. Compared with the same month of 2023, VLCC rates declined 19%. On the Middle East-to-East route, rates were unchanged m-o-m, averaging WS70 points. This represents a y-o-y decline of 20%. In contrast, rates on the Middle East-to-West route fell 10%, m-o-m, to average WS47 points in March. Compared with the same month of 2023, rates on the route declined by 19%. West Africa-to-East spot rates edged up 1%, m-o-m, to average WS71 points in March. Compared with the same month of 2023, rates were 17% lower.
Suezmax
Suezmax spot freight rates declined further in March, down 4%, m-o-m. They were 25% lower than in the same month of 2023. On the West Africa-to-USGC route, spot freight rates declined by 4%, m-o-m, in March to average WS99 points. Compared with the same month of 2023, spot rates fell 23%. Rates on the USGC-to-Europe route fell 4%, m-o-m, to average WS88 points. Compared with the same month of 2023, they were 27% lower.
Aframax
Aframax spot freight rates saw mixed movement in March. On average, rates fell by 5%, m-o-m, and they were 33% lower than in the same month of the previous year. Rates on the Indonesia-to-East route rose 6%, m-o-m, to average WS167 points in March. Compared with the same month of 2023, rates were 11% lower. Spot rates on the Caribbean-to-US East Coast (USEC) continued to decline, dropping 19%, m-o-m, to average WS154 points in March. Rates were down 55% compared with the same month of 2023.
Cross-Med spot freight rates decreased by 4%, m-o-m, to average WS159 points. This represents a 28% y-o-y decline. In contrast, rates on the Mediterranean-to-Northwest Europe (NWE) route rose 2%, m-o-m, to average WS157 points. Compared with the same month of 2023, rates declined by 22%.
Clean tanker freight rates
Clean spot freight rates experienced mixed movement, with East of Suez rates down 8%, m-o-m, and Westof-Suez rates increasing by 10%. As a result, clean spot rates averaged just 2% higher overall.
Rates on the Middle East-to-East route fell 7%, m-o-m, to average WS246 points in March. Compared with the same month in 2023, rates were up 29%. Clean spot freight rates on the Singapore-to-East route declined 10%, m-o-m, to average WS280 points.
This was 50% higher than in the same month of 2023. Spot freight rates on the NWE-to-USEC route declined 6%, m-o-m, to average WS207 points. This represents a 10% decrease compared with March 2023. Rates around the Mediterranean fared better, with the Cross-Med up 16%, m-o-m, to average WS324 points, and rates on the Med-to-NWE route gained 15%, m-o-m, to average WS334 points. When compared with the same month of 2023, rates were up 1% on both routes.
Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide