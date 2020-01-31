Tanker Market: The Libyan Effect

The tanker market is having to deal with a lot of variables at the moment. One of them is the Libyan market and the latest developments in this market. In its latest report, shipbroker Intermodal said that “last week Libya’s oil production operations were disrupted as it was reported that local Libyan tribes interrupted output at the the El Feel and Sharara fields and blocked the transportation of crude oil to the Zawiya export terminal. Overall the aforesaid oil fields produce approximately 70,000bpd and 300,00bpd, comprising the nation’s leading producing fields. Particularly, Sharara field is operated by NOC in a joint venture with Spain’s Repsol, France’s Total, Austria’s OMV and Norway’s Equinor and El Feel is operated by the NOC and Italy’s Eni”.

According to Ms. Katerina Restis from Intermodal’s Tanker Chartering department, “Libya’s state oil company has recently professed a force majeure after exports from the eastern ports of Brega, Ras Lanuf, Hariga, Zueitina and Sidra were blocked. Accordingly, this has overall resulted to almost 800,000bp of the total 1.23mbd being cut off from the country’s crude oil output, a figure that could get even smaller. So far, the financial losses are calculated at approximately USD 40 million/day as reported by NOC, with the above disruption being the biggest on record since the September attacks to the Middle East oil facilities”.

Restis added that “the knee jerk reaction was an increase of oil prices, which nonetheless failed to last. The fast increase of oil production from non-OPEC producers (United States, Brazil, Guyana, and Norway) together with the recent outbreak of the coronavirus in China, have shifted investors’ expectations in regards to future demand for the commodity and have already pushed oil prices down”.

She added that “overall, discussions and concerns are focused on how long Libya’s main export terminals will remain closed for, with Europe being Libya’s largest oil importer. If no quick resolution is provided fuel loadings from the Mediterranean will continue to drop. It is argued that local refineries will source crude from other areas such as the Unites States, Africa and NW Europe. Therefore lengthier hauls of Aframax and Suezmax vessels may be reinforced, while Black Sea loadings could also contest with consumers East of Suez”.

According to Intermodal’s analyst, “overall, NOC’s declaration of force majeure can allow Libya, which holds Africa’s largest-proven oil reserves, to legally suspend delivery contracts. Having said that, pressure from the negative financial effects on participants will hopefully lead to a resolution of the current turmoil sooner rather than later. Obviously this is a complex political condition with multiple effects and economic impact while the recent Berlin summit tried to take a step closer to achieving peace in the area”.

“Last week the US Embassy in Libya urged for an immediate reopening of oil production fields in view of risks intensifying the humanitarian emergency in the country. Looking forward, it is challenging to forecast when Libyan crude production will resume. Output and exports may be speedily restored, however if the disruption continues beyond the upcoming refinery maintenance season in Europe, then the market impact will be sizeable and changes in trade flows even more apparent”, Restis concluded.

