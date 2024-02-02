Tanker Market: Upward Trend Ahead
According to the shipbroker, “the Middle East crisis has not only driven north the freight rates but also the bunker prices. Prices for very low sulfur fuel oil in Singapore are surging rapidly, driven by robust demand from shipowners topping up their vessels’ fuel tanks to maximum capacity in anticipation of rerouting around the Cape of Good Hope. VLSFO bunker price in Singapore is now trading at USD 655/mt, a 10% increase compared to mid-January’s 2024 prices. Oil prices are also following the upward trajectory, with WTI and Brent climbing to USD 78/barrel and USD 83.5/barrel respectively, achieving a second consecutive week of gains and reaching the highest level in nearly two months.
The oil price surge was caused by a combination of factors, including strong economic growth in the US, positive signals of Chinese stimulus, and concerns about oil supply from the Middle East. The United States, expanding at an impressive annualized rate of 3.3% in the last quarter of 2023, defied recessionary fears. Meanwhile, the central bank of China significantly reduced bank reserves and infused approximately $140 billion into the banking system, bolstering demand. Additionally, concerns about supply disruptions from the Middle East have provided further support.
Xclusiv concluded that “tn the dry bulk market, an increased number of grain-carrying ships have been diverting around the Cape of Good Hope instead of passing through the Suez Canal, due to recent attacks on vessels in the Red Sea. This trend has resulted in approximately 3.9 million tons of grain cargoes taking alternative routes, a significant number considering that around 7.7 million tons of grain cargoes transit the Suez Canal into the Red Sea each month. In the meantime, Ukraine has managed to boost its Black Sea grain exports to a level not seen since before Russia’s invasion. Kyiv’s achievement in replacing an UN-backed Black Sea export deal with its own shipping scheme has brought relief to Ukrainian farmers and importing countries”.
Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide