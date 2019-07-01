Tanker Market: VLCCs Picking Up Pace
VLCC
Although Middle East tensions remain, owners and charterers have picked up fixing volume, including on older and ‘compromised’ tonnage, but the market has eased slightly. 270,000mt Middle East Gulf/China now rests at WS 50-51 level. 280,000mt Middle East Gulf/US Gulf basis Cape/Cape is rated at WS 21-22 region. 260,000mt West Arica/China has come under pressure, dropping a few points to WS 48, while 270,000mt US Gulf/China has also fallen to $5.7m level.
Suezmax
Rates for 130,000mt West Africa/UK Continent came under further pressure this week, bottoming out just below WS 60, before bouncing back to WS 65 level at the time of writing. 135,000mt Black Sea/Mediterranean lost around WS 5 points over the week, now being rated at WS 77.5 region, despite limited known volume. In the Middle East, owners continued to come under pressure, 140,000mt Basrah/Mediterranean falling from WS 45 to WS 39.
Aframax
Owners put Charterers under pressure this week in the Mediterranean, lifting the market for 80,000mt Ceyhan/Mediterranean to WS 105, up around WS 20 points week-on-week. Meanwhile 80,000mt Cross-North Sea remained static at WS 87.5. 100,000mt Baltic/UK Continent continues in the low WS 60s.
Clean
The Middle East Gulf clean market was slightly weaker this week. 75,000mt Middle East Gulf/Japan sits at WS97.5. 55,000mt Arabian Gulf/Japan fell a couple of points to WS 110. Again, the better-performing markets this week were in the Atlantic. After an explosion and fire at a refinery in Philadelphia, and its subsequent closure reducing local gasoline production just in time for the USA driving season, the market for 37,000mt Continent/US Atlantic Coast climbed from the mid-WS 120s to WS 160 level, before easing back to WS 135 region. 38,000mt US Gulf/UK Continent gained another WS 5 points to end the week at WS 105.
Source: The Baltic Briefing