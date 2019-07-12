Tanker markets see halt to operations, delays as Tropical Storm Barry nears US Gulf Coast

Ship-to-ship lightering operations in the Southwest Passage and Galveston Offshore Lighterage areas have come to a halt as of Thursday morning in response to Tropical Storm Barry nearing the the US Gulf Coast, shipping sources involved in operations said.

STS lightering operations currently remain business as usual in Houston and Corpus Christi, a shipowner said.

US tanker market participants continued to monitor the status of the storm Thursday, with closures reported along the Mississippi River and the Sabine/Neches waterway.

The port of Houston, Galveston, Freeport, and Texas City all have been set to Port Condition Whiskey, while Port Arthur has been set to Port Condition X-Ray, according to reports Thursday morning. Both statuses allow for all commercial traffic to flow through the respective channels, but require ships to report their plan of port and departure.

In the Gulf of Mexico, tanker operators are working to divert ships out of the storm path, a shipbroker said.

Freight rates for dirty tankers loading in the USGC are expected to see minimal movement from storm delays as ample tonnage availability for both the Aframax and Suezmax segments will continue to lend bearish pressure to rates as cargo inquiry holds sparse.

“[We will] wait and see,” a shipbroker said regarding a potential impact to rates. “Yes there is a storm, but yes, there are still too many ships.”

In the clean tanker market, the closure of lower Mississippi waterway could lead to the failures or delays of clean tankers scheduled to load cargoes in that region.

According to clean tanker sources, many Long Range 1 tankers load on the Mississippi River due to deeper maximum draft allotments. Two LR1 tankers, placed on subjects late last week, are scheduled to load on the USGC over the weekend, with the Mari Ugland set to load July 12 and the Lake Trout set to load July 15, both for USGC-Brazil voyages. The Mari Ugland was placed on subjects by Trafigura and the Lake Trout was placed on subjects by CCI, according to S&P Global Platts fixture logs.

The Americas clean tanker market saw a lull in activity Wednesday and Thursday, with few cargoes actively being worked. “I think there will be some delays. It’s part of the reason we’re a bit quiet I think. See what shakes out,” a shipowner said. A second shipowner said charterers might be holding back cargoes, instead waiting to see the effects of the storm.

