Tanker Newbuilding Orders Dominating Activity

Tanker newbuilding orders have been dominating this week’s “charts”. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Banchero Costa said that “tankers maintain their dominance in the order book. This week, an option for 2x 75,000 dwt LR1 (scrubber-fitted + LNGready) was exercised by International Seaways at K Shipbulding, elevating the owner’s commitment to 6 x LR1 with deliveries starting in the second half of 2025. The last two, costed $ 57 mln per vessel, will be delivered in Q3 2026. At same yard, Greek shipowner Sea Pioneer Shipping secured 2x MR2 tankers (Conventional fuel + Scrubber ready) priced at $45 mln each for delivery in 2027. Buyers held two additional options, potentially leading to a total of four vessel. Panocean chose Hyundai Vietnam to build 2 x 50,000 dwt MR2 (+ option for additional two) for a price of $ 46.8 mln each with deliveries settled in 2027. Activity reported in the box market, which has been relatively silent over the past weeks. Taiwanese Owner Evergreen Marine booked an order at Chinese yard Huangpu Wengchong for 6x 2499 TEU feeder containerships; Deliveries are starting from December 2025, which is a pretty early slot availability and price is $53 mln apiece. Vessel will be dual fuel, even if the kind of alternative fuel employed is still unclear”.

Meanwhile, in the S&P market this week, Allied said that it was “a fairly steady two weeks in terms of bulker S&P, despite holidays around the world. The Supramax charter market has tracked upwards, while the remaining bulkers lost March’s momentum. This has supported a liquid S&P market for the sector, while the other bulker sectors see less activity. The improved Capesize spot market will come as a relief to owners, but prices are already inflated by expectations of high earnings, so it is unclear whether there is much headroom for further price rises.

A very quiet crude carrier market is following a fairly few months in the charter market. A change in direction might be needed to spark S&P activity, and there could be signs that this is starting on the VLCC front. MR activity remains steady and the highest, although lately only vintage deals (15+ years) are concluding, contrasting with 5+ sales of assets five years and under in April”.

In a separate note, Banchero Costa added that “during the week, scrubber fitted Capesize Nord Ferrum abt 179k blt 2011 Hanjin (SS due 2026) has been sold to Greek buyers at USD 34 Mill. On Kamsarmax Greek controlled Oasea abt 82k blt 2010 Tsuneishi Zhoushan (SSdue 2025 BWTS fitted) was reported at USD 20.25 Mill. C. of Pangea Logistics were reported to be behind purchase of two Eco Supras Beltide and Belfriend abt 58k blt 2016 Tsuneishi Cebu (SS due 2026 BWTS fitted) done at USD 28.3 Mill each In the tanker market 15 years old MR Bolero abt 50k blt 2009 SLS (SS due 2029 BWTS fitted pumproom type) has been reported at USD 27 Mill”, the shipbroker concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide