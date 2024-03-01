Tanker Newbuilding Orders Going Strong

Tanker ordering activity has continued to dominate newbuilding contracts over the past week. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Intermodal said that “this week saw more tanker orders as low orderbooks and high freight rates encourage owners to order more vessels. Greeks were present in the market with Evalend Shipping ordering two 300kdwt tankers from Hanwa Ocean for delivery in 2026. The scrubber-equipped duo cost $128.1m. Similarly, Greece’s Dynacom ordered two 155k dwt tankers from China’s New Times, costing $83m each and due to be on the water in 2027. The vessels will be scrubber-equipped and LNG capable. In the PCTC sector, options were exercised with Huyndai Glovis and Wallenious Wilhelmsen ordering 4 x 10,800 ceu and 2 x 9,300 ceu PCTC vessels respectively. Finally, the Greeks were also active in the container sector, with Danaos ordering two 8,258 TEU vessels from JNY for delivery between 2026-2027. The ships will be methanol-ready and scrubber equipped. Interestingly, there were no new orders for bulk carriers.

In a similar report this week, shipbroker Xclusiv added that “VLCCs dominated newbuilding activity. Clients of Evalend ordered one pair of scrubber-fitted VLCCs from Hanwha Ocean for USD 128.1 million each, scheduled for delivery at the end of 2026. Additionally, Seatankers placed an order for six VLCCs with an option for two more from Dalian Shipbuilding, with deliveries staggered from Q3 2026 to Q2 2027. Evalend also ordered two 83,000 CBM VLACs from HHI at USD 121 million each, with deliveries scheduled between Q4 2026 and Q1 2027. Seacon placed an order for four 18,500 DWT product/chemical tankers from Fujian Southeast Shipbuilding, with each methanol-ready vessel costing around USD 32.3 million and deliveries set for late 2025 to early 2026”.

Meanwhile, in the S&P Market, Xclusiv also noted that “Capesize and Newcastlemax segments keep their robust pace, as another 6 vessels changed hands this week. Clients of Pan Ocean acquired the Electronic M/E “Pacific Assurance” – 208K/2014 Imabari for USD 49 mills. The Scrubber fitted and Electronic M/E “True Cartier”- 181K/2014 Imabari was sold for USD 41 mills to clients of Oldendorff, while the 3-year older Scrubber fitted“Star Audrey” – 175K/2011 New Times was sold for USD 27 mills to Greek buyers. The PostPanamax “ CMB Pomerol” – 96K/2012 Imabari sold for USD 21 mills to Greek buyers, while the Kamsarmax “The Prosperity” – 82K/2017 Tsuneishi Zhoushan was sold for USD 31.5 mills to European buyers.

Chinese buyers acquired the vintage Panamax “Angelina” – 75K/2001 Daewoo for USD 7 mills. The Electronic M/E Ultramax “Darya Padma” – 61K/2015 JMU found new owners for USD 28.7 mills. Greek buyers acquired the Supramax “Pacific Integrity”- 56K/2013 Mitsui for USD 20.5 mills, while the 15-year old Scrubber fitted “Crested Eagle” – 56K/2009 IHI scrubber fitted sold for USD 14.95 mills to Chinese buyers. Last but not least, on the Handysize sector, the Ice Class 1C and Electronic M/E “Interlink Amenity” – 40K/2018 Huatai Heavy was sold to clients of Precious Shipping for USD 25.25 mills basis indexlinked charter till July 2024, while the “Ultra Vanscoy” – 38K/2013 Mitsubishi was sold for excess USD 18 mills. Meanwhile, the tanker S&P activity was subdued this week with only one sale having to report. The LR1 “Gladiator” – 73K/2001 HHI was sold for high USD teens”, the shipbroker concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide