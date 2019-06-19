Tanker Newbuilding Orders Pick Up, While Bulkers Dominate the S&P Market

Newbuilding activity has picked up over the course of the past couple of weeks, while the S&P market has been dominated, mainly, by dry bulk carriers. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Banchero Costa said that in the newbuilding market, “in the drybulk, a substantial order was placed by Chinese Owners Shandong Shipping for 4 x Newcastlemax around 208,000 dwt at Qingdao Beihai, China. Price is $55.5 mln each (Tier-III, scrubber fitted) and deliveries in 2021. NB contract is supported by 5 years COA with Vale, Brazil. In the tankers, Avin International of Greece has ordered 2 x 158,000 dwt Suezmax tankers at Hyundai Heavy Industries, Korea for deliveries 1H 2021. Price is region $60 mln each, vessels will be tier III and scrubber fitted. Chinese New Times Shipbuilding has received an order for 4+2 Aframax tankers with options to convert them to LR2 from Chartworld Shipping. Deliveries are set as from 2Q 2021. Gas sector has also registered new orders with Korean shipyards in the highlights. Daewoo has received an order for one 169,500 cbm LNG carrier for delivery in 2022 from Maran Gas of Greece (price undisclosed), whilst Hyundai Heavy Ind has agreed for 1+1 x 86,000 cbm LPG carriers with compatriots KSS Line. Price is $74 mln (scrubber fitted). Vessels will have 5 year t/c at $830,000/month”, Banchero Costa noted.

In a separate note, Clarkson Platou Hellas said this week that “New Times have now finalized contracts with c/o Chartworld for four firm plus two option Aframax (with option for coating) with delivery from 2Q 2021. Seatankers have also finalized contracts in China, placing an order at SWS for two firm plus two option coated 115,000dwt LR2 with delivery similarly from 2Q 2021. In gas, DSME announced a further order from c/o Maran Gas for a 174k cbm LNG carrier with delivery in 2022. KSS Line announced an order at Hyundai for one firm plus one option 84,000cbm VLGC with the firm vessel due for delivery in early 2021. One RoPax order this week, with Moby Lines finalizing contracts with GSI for two firm plus up to two option 2,500pax/3,800lm RoPax”.

Meanwhile, in the second hand market, Banchero Costa said that “in the drybulk, two Post-Panamax resales ‘AGTR Ambition’ and ‘AGTR Blossom’ around 99,999 dwt (Loa is 240 m and Beam is 39 m) were resold enbloc to European buyers at region low$30 mln each. Deliveries are within the year. Kamsarmax ‘Key Navigator’ around 82,000 dwt 2014 (but non-eco) was sold within Japan at $23.25 mln, price is also reflecting BWTS fitted. Finally a very modern, eco-design ultramax ‘Ultra Innovation’ around 61,200 dwt 2016 built Tadotsu, Japan was privately sold to undisclosed buyers with 1 year T/C back to Owners at index linked rate. In the tanker segment, a clean LR2 ‘EVER RICH N 18’ of around 105,000 dwt Sumitomo 2003 built achieved a strong $14.5 mln. The MR2 sector keeps busy, last week a Japanese owned ‘High Efficiency’ around 46,500 dwt 2009 built Naikai was sold to European buyers at region $16.2 mln basis BWTS installed during last dry-dock passed recently. Three Formosa Plastic MR2 (one zinc coated, STX 2010 and 2 epoxy coated 2009 Jinling) were sold enbloc to European buyers. Price $45 mln in total”, the shipbroker concluded.



