Tanker Newbuildings Low in 2019, but Still More than 2018

Tanker newbuilding orders have remained on the low-end of things during 2019, similar to the past few years, but are already higher than 2018, in a sign of increased investment “appetite”, most notably in the product tanker segment. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Gibson said that “new tanker ordering activity has been restricted in recent years, most notably back in 2016, when just 76 tankers over 25,000 dwt were ordered. Investment levels increased in the following two years, with around 200 units ordered in 2017 and 155 in 2018 but overall volumes still remained well below those seen earlier this decade. This year has seen a similar trend, with appetite for new tonnage staying on the low side. During the 1st ten months of 2019, just over 170 confirmed tanker orders have been placed. Of all segments, MRs (25,000 to 55,000 dwt) have seen the largest interest, with 77 tankers ordered. However, even this seemingly elevated number represents just 3.7% of the existing MR fleet on the water. Investment in other tanker segments has been even more limited. So far in 2019, 40 Aframaxes/LR2s, 28 Suezmaxes and 26 VLCCs have been ordered. There have been no orders for Panamaxes/LR1s”.

According to Gibson, “in percentage terms, the tanker orderbook now stands at its lowest level in two decades, at 7.6% of the existing global tanker fleet over 25,000 dwt. Of all segments, the Suezmax orderbook is the largest, at 10.1% in relationship to its current size. The VLCC orderbook is marginally lower, at 9.6%. Aframaxes/LR2s have 8.7% of the existing fleet on order, while the orderbook for MRs stands at 6.6%, with tankers on order almost entirely in the larger 40,000 to 55,000 dwt segment. Panamaxes/LR1s have the smallest orderbook, at just 3.3%; however, this largely reflects owners’ preference for larger LR2s or smaller MRs”.

The shipbroker added that “although the bulk of the existing orderbook is scheduled for delivery over the next twelve months, deliveries in 2020 will undoubtedly decline from levels we have seen this year. This is likely to offer a degree of support to industry earnings, particularly if demolition activity picks up, although it will still take time to absorb all of the 2019 deliveries”.

Meanwhile, “scheduled deliveries in 2021 at present are very modest, but this number could change if ordering activity increases over the next six months or so. A lot here depends on how the market will perform in the months to come, with robust spot earnings frequently stimulating new tanker ordering activity. Yet, newbuilding prices are some 13% to 15% above the lows seen back 2017, potentially limiting newbuilding interest”, Gibson noted.

“All in all, making an investment decision today to order a new tanker is a much more challenging task than it has been in the past. The growth in world oil demand is undeniably slowing on the back of the efficiency gains and this slowdown is widely anticipated to accelerate, with demand eventually peaking. Meanwhile, the IMO2030 and IMO2050 environmental targets are also creating plenty of uncertainty about future vessel designs. To achieve these goals, new ships coming out of the yards by 2030 will need to have radical changes in existing bunker consumption practices. Whether the ambitious IMO targets are achievable is debatable; however, in any case ships that are built in 2030 and beyond are highly likely to be much more efficient and competitive than those built today with a known technology. As tankers typically trade for twenty years, any investment decision now will be heavily influenced by the owner’s view of what is facing the market over the next twenty years both in terms of demand for oil transportation and the ability of the industry to act upon the IMO environmental targets. Here, one of the biggest concerns is that a tanker built today could potentially become uncompetitive and less demanded in ten years’ time”, Gibson concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide