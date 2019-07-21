Tanker ‘seizure’ raises huge concern for seafarers’ navigating the Gulf

Global seafarers’ charity, Stella Maris (Apostleship of the Sea), says the impact of the reports of another tanker ‘seizure’ will pile stress and anxiety on all seafarers navigating the region.

Media reports say the British flagged tanker, the ‘Stena Impero’, has been ‘seized’ and is now heading for Iran.

John Green, Director of Development for the charity said ‘one minute the crew on board were going about their professional duties and the next they will be undergoing huge pressure, not knowing what will happen next, one can only think of their wives and children at home and the worry they will be facing.’

Stella Maris (Apostleship of the Sea), is the largest charity in the world providing welfare support to seafarers in over 330 ports around the world as well as supporting seafarers’ families.

This ‘seizure’ echoes the piracy crisis off the Somali coast that went on for a few years. Not only were the crew of ships that were attacked traumatised, but also the crew going into pirated areas had heightened stress, as did their families at home.

The charity continues to monitor the situation.

Source: Apostleship of the Sea