Tanker Shipping Companies Will Keep Consolidating Says Shipbroker

The tanker market has produced some important mergers over the course of the past 12 months. And this is no accident. Shipbroker Intermodal said in its latest weekly report that “more and more tanker owners are consolidating, in a bid to achieve economies of scale and take advantage of the benefits. However, a merger or an acquisition is concluded for a number of reasons, depending on the aim of the parties involved. The past year was evidently active in the product tanker sector, going beyond few minor transactions. To be precise, we are about to see the formation of some of the world’s largest owners and operators of product tanker shipping”.

According to Mr. Stelios Kollintzas, Specialized Products with Intermodal, “in a way, one could say that the soft market prevailing during the past few years but also the prospect of another spike in freight rates ahead, both constitute a good reason for consolidation. In the first instance consolidation makes sense while trying to survive the market and dealing with financial problems, while in the latter, consolidation helps positioning better in order to fully capture a potential recovery. In other words, no matter what the drive behind consolidation is, it is a win-win choice. On another instance, consolidation has also been the focus of smaller companies, which are either listed or have the ambition to go public. Sufficient scale is vital to create big companies with high market capitalization, which will attract interest among the biggest investors and make stocks more liquid”.

Kollintzas added that “although the shipping community has urged the need for consolidation, no major consolidation move was recorded for almost two years before Scorpio Tankers acquired competitor Navig8 back in May 2017. Saying this, it is the BW Tankers and Hafnia Tankers merger that made the headlines of the year, creating the world’s single largest fleet of product tankers, which will control over 85 vessels. The second deal that made the news is the merger between the privately held Diamond S Shipping and the publicly listed Capital Product Partners. Once the deal is completed, the single public company formed, will boast a fleet of more than 65 ships in total. Taking into account the above deals, the top 5 owners of product tankers will be shaped as follows:

1- HAFNIA (85+)

2- SCORPIO (80+)

3- TORM (70+)

4- DIAMOND S (65+)

5- MAERSK (60+)

According to Kollintzas “the substantial economies of scale achieved by joining forces come with a list of further benefits including; strong presence across product tanker segments, enhance customer network and relationships, commercial and marketing efficiencies, minimization of commercial and operating costs, advantages in terms and quality of financing, well positioned for further consolidation opportunities and adequate size to gather market information and secure charters”.

“The industry’s course towards consolidation is not likely to change direction. The tanker market is highly fragmented with many owners who have one or two vessels struggling to survive. Consolidation is good for the market and it is better news compared to people ordering new ships. As such, seeing more ships in fewer hands might be good for the market”, Intermodal’s analyst concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide