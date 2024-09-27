Tanker ships condensate from Russia’s Arctic LNG 2 to port of Vitino, data shows

A tanker has begun making shipments of gas condensate to the Arctic port of Vitino from the Arctic LNG 2 project, according to data from market sources and LSEG.

The Arctic LNG 2 project, which is subject to Western sanctions over Russia’s conflict with Ukraine, had been set to become one of Russia’s largest LNG plants with eventual output of 19.8 million metric tons per year and up to 1.6 million metric tons of gas condensate.

According to the data, the Vasily Lanovoy tanker, which was earlier placed under U.S. sanctions, departed on Sept. 20 from Arctic LNG 2 with about 38,000-40,000 metric tons of gas condensate and now is heading towards Vitino.

Previously, the Vasily Lanovoy delivered about 38,000 tons of gas condensate on Aug. 30 to the Vitino port, some 266 kilometres (165 miles) south of Murmansk, sources’ data showed.

The owner of both cargoes of condensate could not be identified.

The Arctic LNG 2 project is 60% owned by Russia’s Novatek NVTK.MM. Novatek and Arctic LNG 2 did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The gas condensate from Arctic LNG 2 delivered to Vitino could be used for processing in Russian refineries, including Novatek’s complex in the Baltic Ust-Luga port, or shipped to other destinations by a different tanker, traders said.

Before the launch of the processing complex in Ust-Luga port in 2013, Novatek had exported condensate produced on its Purovsky Condensate Stabilization Plant via Vitino.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Reuters. Editing by Sharon Singleton)