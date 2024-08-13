Tanker with Russian oil leaves India after 3 weeks, sources say

Oil tanker Destan, stuck in India for three weeks due to technical issues with its engine, discharged Russian oil and departed on Monday, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The Panama-flagged tanker carrying about 740,000 barrels of Russian light sweet ESPO oil for refiner Indian Oil Corp IOC.NS arrived at the port of Vadinar in western India on July 22-23, sources said previously.

Berthing of the tanker was delayed due to issues with its main engine, sources said.

“The tanker has discharged its cargo and is now on its way back,” one of the sources said.

Indian companies including top refiner IOC buy Russian oil on a delivered basis and their liability arises only after the discharge of the cargo.

IOC did not respond to a Reuters email seeking comment.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Jason Neely)