Tankers: A significant downward revision compared to the monthly volumes from the previous year
SECTION 1/ FREIGHT
Market Rates (WS)
‘Dirty’ WS – Mixed
VLCC – Suezmax – Aframax
In late January, the crude oil freight rates reflected a more subdued scenario on the Suezmax Wafr Cont and Suez Baltic Med routes. Notably, VLCC-MEG-China rates maintained stability above WS60, while Aframax Med crude oil rates exhibited an increase compared to the levels observed two weeks prior.
VLCC MEG-China freight rates stood around 60 WS, while recent levels seem to perform at similar levels of a month ago.
Suezmax freight rates for shipments from West Africa to continental Europe have recently dipped below WS110, while rates on the Suez-Baltic-Med route have plummeted to levels below 130 WS, marking an almost 25% annual decline.
Aframax Med freight rates stood around WS190 levels, 19% higher than a year ago, while it remains to be seen whether rates will continue to rise and exceed the WS200 mark, as back in mid-November of the last year.
‘Product’ WS
LR2 Firmer
LR2 AG freight rates surged to levels surpassing 300 WS, marking an increase of nearly 50% compared to the previous month.
Panamax Firmer
Panamax Carib-to-USG rates rose to 328 WS, 30% higher than a month ago.
‘Clean’
MR Mixed
MR1 rates for the Baltic continent stood around 245 WS, a 60% decrease compared to a similar week a year ago.
MR2 rates for shipments from the continent to the US dropped to 167 WS, while rates on the MR2 USG-Cont route remained consistent but showed a 12% monthly increase. It’s worth noting that the current levels on the USG-Cont route are significantly higher, marking a 135% surge compared to the levels observed a year ago.
SECTION 2/ SUPPLY
‘Dirty’ (#vessels) – Decreasing
In the end week of January, a clear downward trend can be seen in the number of vessels for the main crude tanker vessel size categories.
VLCC Ras Tanura: The number of ships began to drop below 70, although there were signs of a peak of around 80.
Suezmax Wafr: The number of ships is now at 70, which is almost 20 ships less than a week ago.
Aframax Primorsk: The number of vessels is currently at 30, with signs of a decline below the annual average.
Aframax Med Novo: The number of vessels has been below the annual average of 10 for two weeks in a row and it looks as if the downward trend will continue for a few more days.
‘Clean’
LR2 (#vessels) – Decreasing
MR1 (#vessels) – Mixed
Clean LR2 AG Jubail: There has been a clear downward trend since the peak at the beginning of the year and it looks as if the significant decline will continue as the Red Sea continues to challenge the freight market.
Clean MR: There seems to be a lot of volatility with the latest vessel activity at 24 for MR1 Algeria Skikda, while in MR2 Amsterdam the number seems to rise to 49 vessels, 8 more than three weeks ago.
SECTION 3/ DEMAND (Tonne Days)
‘Dirty’ Decreasing
Dirty tonne days: A clear downward trend in demand in the VLCC segment, with the most recent values recording the weakest growth rates of the past year.
‘Clean’ Mixed
Panamax tonne days: There has been a notable surge from the lows observed at the beginning of the year, and the recent growth rates appear to maintain the robust levels witnessed just two weeks ago.
Clean MR tonne days: The decline continues significantly for both MR1 and MR2 vessel sizes, with the growth rate for MR1 decreasing at a similar rate to MR2.
Source: By Maria Bertzeletou, Signal Group, https://go.signalocean.com/e/983831/Account-Login/2pt9rw/379904093/h/dfoEVGhYaMcwjZeHs7i_vjXxfJZl-DtO1xpA181kHts