Tankers: ENOC takes LR2 on time charter with storage option – sources

Dubai’s state-run Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC) has taken an LR2 on a time charter of up to three months with storage options in the Persian Gulf, market participants said.

Zodiac Maritime’s Portman Square has been placed on subjects by ENOC around $14,000/day for a month with storage option for clean products in the Persian Gulf, three clean oil tanker sources said separately. There is an option to extend the time charter to 90 days.

An LR2 can typically carry up to 90,000 mt of a cargo.

Sources at ENOC did not comment when contacted.

More such clean tankers are expected to be taken on time charter by key players in the near term as refineries and trading companies struggle to sell their cargoes amid dwindling demand, sources said.

Demand to move gasoil and jet fuel to Europe from the Middle East has slowed this year, leaving refineries with excess inventories, ship brokers, owners and charterers said. Lesser demand to move cargoes is also having a negative bearing on freight rates, they said.

At current spot freight rates, an LR2 owner is unlikely to earn more than $7,000/day on the benchmark Persian Gulf-Japan route and a time charter provides an opportunity to lock-in double this amount. However, it also points towards a negative freight outlook in the medium term.

“This is a bit worrying that ships are being taken for floating storage as companies are struggling to make their trades work,” said a tankers’ broker in London.

Shipping analysts and market participants say this can drag down spot freight rates further.

For most of 2018, LR2 PG-Japan Worldscale rates have struggled to stay above the key psychological mark of w100, with the average so far this year at w96.99. S&P Global Platts Monday assessed it at w102.5 and in the current quarter the rate has been above this level on only eight trading days, the last time being more than a month ago.

Companies also do floating storage for a commodity when the market is in contango and they want to hold back supplies in anticipation of an increase in rates.

However, most market participants say the rationale behind the current scenario is more likely to be a lack of demand rather than a bullish price outlook.

“In the present situation storage is more due to poor demand,” said a tankers’ broker in Singapore.

