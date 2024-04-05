Tankers: Increase in Ton-Mile Demand Boosts Euronav’s Financial Results

Euronav NV reported its final financial results today for the full year to 31 December 2023.

The large crude tanker market continued to recover during 2023 from the structural and political factors that boosted earnings in the previous year. VLCC rates caught up with Suezmax rates in a year marked by a number of counter-seasonal increases in activity and earnings, reflecting the tight dynamics between vessel supply and crude demand.

The structural dislocation caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 has driven additional ton-miles, especially in smaller tanker segments (Aframax & Suezmax) and is embedded in market dynamics. The recovery in crude oil during the first half of 2023 contributed to two notable increases in freight rates and tanker activity in March/April and June. During both periods, freight rates rose to USD 60-80,000 per day on the back of an annual crude consumption growth of 2.2 million barrels per day to total 101.7 mb/d by 2023.

The trend of limited recycling activity continues, again driven by ever-improving freight rates, but also by the growing “dark fleet” – vessels trading sanctioned business. This trade, highlighted in last year’s report, has expanded due to the conflict in Ukraine and has provided potential scrap candidates with opportunities to earn more lucrative rates.

However, the fundamentals of the tanker market remain constructive. Although the Suezmax order book had reasonable inflows last year and the number of VLCC contracts increased, newbuilding activity remains limited with an order book-to-fleet ratio below historical levels. Global fleet ages for the VLCC and Suezmax sectors are at the highest levels since 2000, with on top of that about a third of both current fleets set to exceed 15 years in the next five years. Current and scheduled regulations will continue to impact older tonnage hardest and it is notable that despite a freight rate background similar to 2019/2020, the speed of larger tankers is 7% lower than in that period. New environmental and operational regulations are starting to have a supportive impact on the market as well.

Looking ahead to 2024, the global economy remains resilient to various recent negative shocks, and oil demand forecasts are on the rise. The International Energy Agency (IEA) is the latest to forecast a supply shortfall later this year. Oil demand has reached new peaks year after year, despite forecasts for a peak in oil demand. Moreover, crude oil production growth in the US, Canada, Brazil and Guyana, combined with demand growth in Asia, should continue to ensure longer voyages and increasing ton-mile growth. Low global inventories also support growing overseas trade.

The tanker market is recovering from a long period of volatile rates as growth in new ship supply slows while oil demand recovers in line with the global economy. A historically low order book, coupled with favourable fundamental demand, is expected to sustain increased spot rate volatility. This volatility, compounded by ongoing geopolitical unrest, should underpin freight rates in the medium to long term. Given the revised forecasts of increased oil demand, and possible oil production increases in the second half of the year, this could be beneficial for tanker owners.

SUSTAINABILITY UPDATE

In February 2024, Euronav has been awarded a ‘B’ rating for the fourth consecutive time by CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project) for the positive climate change awareness and actions for the year 2023. CDP is a non-profit organisation and a highly regarded form of accreditation on climate action. Each year the conditions and requirements become more stringent, meaning Euronav’s position improves year on year. Moreover, Euronav is in the top quartile of the 2023 Webber ESG scorecard ranking.

Going forward, the cornerstone of the sustainability strategy lies in the transformational potential and the synergies that the CMB.TECH transaction has on Euronav. The transaction and the renewed strategy positions CMB.TECH and Euronav as pioneers in the adoption of dual-fuel or monofuel hydrogen and ammonia engines in the shipping industry. Central to this ambition is the commitment to reduce the carbon intensity of our ships and international shipping as a whole, with the ultimate goal of achieving zero-carbon emissions by 2050 – by taking concrete actions today.

EURONAV TANKER FLEET

Newbuilding update

2x new Suezmax time chartered to Valero. The two newbuilding ice classed Suezmax orders at Daehan Shipbuilding have been long term time chartered to Valero. Delivery of these vessels is expected in April/May 2026 when each of the time charter contracts will begin.

2x Bitumen tankers have been ordered for delivery in 2026. They will be fitted with dual-fuel diesel-green methanol engines that are ready to be retrofitted for operation on ammonia in the future. They have both been long term time chartered to a strong counterparty for 10 years.

Total of 5x new VLCCs under construction at Qingdao Beihai Shipyard (China). The vessels are expected to be delivered in 2026 & Q1 2027 and will be ready to be powered by a dual-fuel diesel-ammonia engine.

Euronav & CMB.TECH took delivery of the fourth super-eco Newcastlemax Mineral France (2024 – 210,000 DWT).

Euronav concluded an order for an additional two Newcastlemaxes for delivery in the first half of 2027. This brings the total Newcastlemax fleet to 4 ships on the water and 24 on order for delivery in 2024-2027.

Update on vessels sold

Sale of Suezmax Cap Charles (2006 – 158,881 DWT).

Sale VLCC Nautica to United Nations for salvage operation

All 24 vessels that were included in the deal, have been sold and delivered to Frontline.

Euronav has sold the ULCC Oceania (2003 – 441,561 DWT). The Oceania was debt free and was delivered to her new owner on 15 January 2024.

3 N-class vessels sold: Euronav has sold the VLCC Nectar (2008 – 307,284 DWT), VLCC Newton (2009 – 307,208 DWT), and VLCC Noble (2008 – 307,284 DWT). Delivery of the vessels is expected during Q2 2024.

VESSELS CAPITAL GAIN IN USD

The total capital gain in 2023 amounted to USD 372.4 million and in Q1 2024 the capital gain will amount approximately USD 407.5 million.

ASSET VALUES

The value growth for crude tankers continued – albeit at reducing rates – during 2023 for both VLCC and Suezmax segments. According to data from Clarksons, VLCC values increased further for new Building (7%), 5 year old (9%), and 10 year old (5%). The VLCC value of a 15 year old reduced slightly (-5%). Suezmax tonnage values rose further across all age groups: new building (6%), 5 year old (22%), 10 year old (24%), and 15 year old (13%). The slowly declining annual value appreciation, reconfirms the new strategy of recycling the older crude tanker tonnage into futureproof and diversified tonnage.

DISTRIBUTION TO SHAREHOLDERS

The Supervisory Board decided to amend the dividend policy to a fully discretionary dividend policy.

The Supervisory agreed to distribute USD 0.57 per share to shareholders for the period covering Q3 2023. This reflected the positive freight market conditions in the large crude tanker market in Q3 2023. No additional dividend was distributed in Q4.

The Supervisory Board will propose to the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting on 16 May 2024 to distribute USD 4.57 per share to all shareholders. This payout is proposed as a combination of a dividend (USD 0.27 per share) and a repayment from the share issue premium (USD 4.30 per share). This distribution approach will be optimal for shareholders as the share issuance payment part of the distribution will represent more than 90% of the distribution. This distribution is exempt from any withholding tax.

