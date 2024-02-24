Tankers Market: India a Major Player for Seaborne Crude Oil Tanker Trade

The crude tanker market has been reshaped as a result of India’s emergence as a major destination for Russian crude. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Banchero Costa said that “2023 has been another positive period for crude oil trade, despite the high oil prices and risks of economic recession. In Jan-Dec 2023, global crude oil loadings went up +5.7% y-o-y to 2167.2 mln tonnes, excluding all cabotage trade, according to vessels tracking data from Refinitiv. This was well above the 2050.9 mln tonnes in Jan-Dec 2022 and the 1886.3 mln tonnes of Jan-Dec 2021, and also slightly above the 2110.5 mln t in the same period of 2019. Exports from the Arabian Gulf were down by -0.9% y-o-y to 872.8 mln t in Jan-Dec 2023, and accounted for 40.3% of global seaborne trade. Exports from Russian ports instead increased by +5.4% y-o-y to 230.4 mln tonnes, or 10.6% of global trade. From the USA, exports surged by +19.1% y-o-y to 196.6 mln tonnes in Jan-Dec 2023. From West Africa, exports increased by +2.8% y-o-y to 175.5 mln t. From South America, exports surged by +21.8% y-o-y to 158.9 mln t. From North-West Europe exports increased +3.5% y-o-y to 111.1 mln t. In terms of demand, the top seaborne importer of crude oil in 2023 was Mainland China, accounting for 23.7% of global trade”.

According to the shipbroker, “volumes into China surged by +16.6% y-o-y to 512.0 mln t in JanDec 2023, from 439.9 mln t in 2022. Imports to the EU27 increased by +4.5% y-o-y to 471.6 mln t, accounting for 21.8% of global trade. To ASEAN, imports increased by +14.9% y-o-y to 241.2 mln t in 2023. To S. Korea, imports increased by +2.7% y-o-y to 140.4 mln t in 2023. To Japan, imports declined by -8.0% y-o-y to 121.6 mln t”.

Banchero Costa said in its report that “India is now again the world’s fourth largest seaborne importer of crude oil, after China, the EU, and ASEAN. India accounted for 10.5% of global seaborne crude oil trade in 2023. Seaborne imports to India increased by +1.8% y-o-y to 228.0 mln t in JanDec 2023, from 223.9 mln t in 2022. This was also well above the 200.7 mln tonnes imported by India in 2021 and the 198.1 mln t in 2022. It was also above the 212.6 mln t imported by India in 2019. About 44 percent of crude oil volumes discharged in India in JanDec 2023 were carried in VLCCs, about 31 percent were carried in Suezmaxes, and about 25 percent in Aframaxes. Top ports in India in Jan-Dec 2023 were Jamnagar (65.8 mln tonnes of crude oil in Jan-Dec 2023), Vadinar (44.8 mln t), Paradip (31.9 mln t), Mundra (19.9 mln t), Mumbai (17.5 mln t), Cochin (16.3 mln t), Visakhapatnam (10.4 mln t), Chennai (10.0 mln t), New Mangalore (7.4 mln t), Mangalore (2.6 mln t). In terms of sources of the shipments, there has been understandably a bit of politically driven reshuffling”.

“Seaborne imports from Russian ports (which includes both oil of Russian origin and oil of non-Russian origin such as Kazakh oil), surged by +126.6% y-o-y in Jan-Dec 2023 to 75.4 mln tonnes, from 33.3 mln tonnes in 2022, and are twenty times the 4.1 mln t of 2021. Russian ports have now moved up to be the second largest source of seaborne oil to India, accounting for 33.1% of volumes in Jan-Dec 2023, behind the Arabian Gulf with 46.6%, pushing the USA to third place with just 4.6% and West Africa to 4.5%. Shipments from the Arabian Gulf to India were actually down by -20.2% y-o-y in Jan-Dec 2023 to 106.2 mln t. Of these, 48.2 mln t were from Iraq (down -6.5% y-o-y), 34.0 mln t were from Saudi Arabia (-15.4% y-o-y), and 12.3 mln t were from the UAE (43.8% y-o-y). Imports from the USA crashed by -33.3% y-o-y to just 10.5 mln t in JanDec 2023. Shipments from West Africa to India were also down by -44.3% y-o-y to 10.2 mln tonnes in Jan-Dec 2023. Top loading ports to India in 2023 were Basrah (48.1 mln t in Jan-Dec 2023), Ras Tanura (33.3 mln t), Primorsk (27.4 mln t), Ust-Luga (19.6 mln t), Novorossiysk (17.2 mln t)”, the shipbroker concluded.

