Tankers Move to Higher Ground, as Dry Bulkers Look Stable After Month-Long Rally
Meanwhile, according to Xclusiv, “on the dry market, indices seem to halt the one-month rally, driven mainly by the Capesize rates. From the start of September until 18 October 2023, BDI had almost doubled from 1,063 points to 2,105, based mainly on the Capesize significant boost by 276%, from 997 points to 3,749 points (at the same period BPI increased by only 9%, BSI gained 27% and BHSI moved higher by 24%). Since Thursday 23, 2023 the Capesize index saw a significant correction of 39% which sunk BDI about 25% lower. Probably this fall will create concerns to dry bulk owners and investors, but fundamentals may not be so bleak for the coming months. First of all, corn, wheat and soybean US exports are expected to be boosted following a good farming year. Despite the restrictions at the Panama Canal, the market may find an alternative and use larger ships going round the Cape Horn into the Pacific adding tonne-miles and supporting bigger vessels’ demand. Another thing that may give support to bigger vessels’ rates might be the Chinese shift towards Russian coal. China’s imports of Russian coal have tripled since Russia invaded Ukraine, with imports quantities at around 52 m tonnes of Russian coal this year (up from 28 m tonnes in 2022) and this could lead to softer imports from Indonesia. Also, India has extended the directive for all import-based coal power plants to run at full capacity until June 2024, previously from October 2023, to cope with higher power demand and inadequate domestic coal supply. Domestic coal-based plants have been asked to blend at least 6% of imported coal into the fuel mix until March to help address the gap between domestic coal availability and consumption by the plants, while previously the mix was based on 4% of imported coal”.
“A potential black flag on the restrained optimism is the attempt of most of the steelmakers around the world to cut their carbon emissions. Chinese and Indian steelmakers are already turning to use more recycled steel and scrap metal as their primary resources, stepping away from imported and domestically mined iron ore and coal. At the same time high interest rates around the world have postponed many huge infrastructure investments and along with the problems of the Chinese real estate sector are gradually leading steel demand, along with iron ore and coking coal demand, to decline. As coal and iron ore transports have been a primary driver of Capesize demand over the years, the possible decrease of their trade may affect rates in the future. Owners’ concerns about future Capesizes/Newcastlemaxes demand, may already be reflected in the dry bulk orderbook, as the orderbook to fleet ratio of Capesize/Newcastlemaxes is just 6% and the fleet vessels over 15 years old are just over 18%”, the shipbroker concluded.
Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide