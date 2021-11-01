Tankers: Oil Market Fundamentals Finally Turning For The Better

In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Intermodal said that “following the COVID19 pandemic we’re at last facing some solid improvement on oil market fundamentals. Since Jan 2021, crude oil prices slowly started to climb the ladder lagging the rally in metal-based commodities, while since the last week of August we’ve seen significant gains of more than 25% with Brent reaching the highest level since October 2018 and the American benchmark- WTI- reaching the highest level since 2014. The surge of natural gas and coal prices to record high levels over the past few months has further boosted oil demand and driven prices higher – as we speak WTI/Brent & Dubai stand at $84 / $86 and $82 per barrel respectively. OPEC expects 2021 to see an overall increase in oil demand of 5.8 million barrels per day and total consumed oil 96.6m barrels per day, while Goldman Sachs recently reiterated an additional boost in oil demand growth from the gas to oil switch of approx. +1.0 million barrels per day”, the shipbroker said.

According to Intermodal’s Dimitris Kourtesis, Tanker Broker, “along with increased demand for crude oil and the subsequent upward trend in prices we’re also observing an increase in the refined oil product consumption mainly driven from the middle of the barrel, strong gasoline demand in EU and US but as well as in the jet fuel and naphtha. Main factors that drive this improvement is the vaccination programs that rolled out fast in EU and US along with tight supplies in natural gas and coal that spill over into middle distillates. Predictions for a colder than usual winter which would positively impact the refined product markets is expected to lead refineries to increase their processing rates to fill in the gap, also considering that oil products inventories globally have drawn below the 5-year average for this time of year. Eventually, increased refineries activity will translate into a new restocking wave for the oil products market which product tankers need in order to see a sustainable recovery”, Kourtesis concluded.

Meanwhile, in the tanker market, “last week was completed having enough activity in MR’s both in AG and Singapore Up market, but not enough to push rates higher. Many fixtures not reported and long position lists for the last week of the month preventing owners from being aggressive. XAG stands at US$ 205-210 l/s with runs to EAFR and Japan at WS185 and W125 basis 35kt respectively. LR1’S seem to be tighter across the CPP sector with AG/JPN standing at WS120 basis 55kt and runs to UKC about US$ 1.8m (65kt). LR2’S are the ones pushing LR1 rates lower – Owners waiting the commencement of November program to have LR1’s pushing and ultimately LR2’s to have the chance of improving their numbers. Now AG/JPN stands at WS92.5 basis 75kt and UKC runs at US$ 2m (95kt)”, Intermodal said.

The shipbroker added that in the West of Suez market, “TC2 MR’s had a rather interesting and active week, a lot of subs pushing market and sentiment higher but eventually facing a lot of fails along with positions pilling slowly sentiment softened. LR1’S continued to be soft with they usual runs to WAF at around WS100 basis 60kt and BSEA/JPN run at US$1.87-1.90M. Owners are more likely to hold their tonnage trying to get advantage of the last cargoes of the October program. The bunkering prices in combination with the long list of prompt ships is holding back owners from offering their ships on last done levels, mainly since numbers are very low – owners prefer to keep their ships on short employment. MED/JPN run stands at US$ 1.7M. Handies’ /MR’s in Med are enjoying a significantly improved market due to reasonable position lists, XMED voyages stand at WS167-168 basis 30kt – and for TA voy’s WS139-140 bss 37kt, their TCE is ranging between usd15,000-15,500 PDPR”, the shipbroker concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide