Tankers: Oil Market Fundamentals Finally Turning For The Better
According to Intermodal’s Dimitris Kourtesis, Tanker Broker, “along with increased demand for crude oil and the subsequent upward trend in prices we’re also observing an increase in the refined oil product consumption mainly driven from the middle of the barrel, strong gasoline demand in EU and US but as well as in the jet fuel and naphtha. Main factors that drive this improvement is the vaccination programs that rolled out fast in EU and US along with tight supplies in natural gas and coal that spill over into middle distillates. Predictions for a colder than usual winter which would positively impact the refined product markets is expected to lead refineries to increase their processing rates to fill in the gap, also considering that oil products inventories globally have drawn below the 5-year average for this time of year. Eventually, increased refineries activity will translate into a new restocking wave for the oil products market which product tankers need in order to see a sustainable recovery”, Kourtesis concluded.
Meanwhile, in the tanker market, “last week was completed having enough activity in MR’s both in AG and Singapore Up market, but not enough to push rates higher. Many fixtures not reported and long position lists for the last week of the month preventing owners from being aggressive. XAG stands at US$ 205-210 l/s with runs to EAFR and Japan at WS185 and W125 basis 35kt respectively. LR1’S seem to be tighter across the CPP sector with AG/JPN standing at WS120 basis 55kt and runs to UKC about US$ 1.8m (65kt). LR2’S are the ones pushing LR1 rates lower – Owners waiting the commencement of November program to have LR1’s pushing and ultimately LR2’s to have the chance of improving their numbers. Now AG/JPN stands at WS92.5 basis 75kt and UKC runs at US$ 2m (95kt)”, Intermodal said.
The shipbroker added that in the West of Suez market, “TC2 MR’s had a rather interesting and active week, a lot of subs pushing market and sentiment higher but eventually facing a lot of fails along with positions pilling slowly sentiment softened. LR1’S continued to be soft with they usual runs to WAF at around WS100 basis 60kt and BSEA/JPN run at US$1.87-1.90M. Owners are more likely to hold their tonnage trying to get advantage of the last cargoes of the October program. The bunkering prices in combination with the long list of prompt ships is holding back owners from offering their ships on last done levels, mainly since numbers are very low – owners prefer to keep their ships on short employment. MED/JPN run stands at US$ 1.7M. Handies’ /MR’s in Med are enjoying a significantly improved market due to reasonable position lists, XMED voyages stand at WS167-168 basis 30kt – and for TA voy’s WS139-140 bss 37kt, their TCE is ranging between usd15,000-15,500 PDPR”, the shipbroker concluded.
Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide