Tankers: Oil & Politics Once Again Impact the Market

Venezuela and Iran sanctions. Chinese ships leaving the market due to sanctions. Saudi oil production suffering losses due to drone attacks. It seems that the tanker market is having to adjust to multiple different parameters influencing freight rates, sometimes for better and sometimes for worse. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Gibson said that “Donald Trump’s ‘shock’ decision to withdraw American troops from Syria last might not immediately appear to have implications for the oil markets. After all, Syria has effectively been excluded from the oil market since 2011. However, it is not Syria that we need to focus on, rather the impact on Turkey, which does have a more meaningful role to play in the global oil markets”.

According to Gibson, “politics are once again at play. The presence of American soldiers in Syria acted as a deterrent to Turkish operations against Kurdish fighters stationed along the Syria-Turkey border region. Trump was all too aware of this when he ordered the withdrawal, hence why the American pull out was accompanied by a sanctions threat. Last week, US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin said the Trump administration was prepared to impose “very significant sanctions” against Turkey amid concerns about its military offensive in Syria. Mnuchin said the administration wanted to put the Turkish government on notice amid concerns about attacks against Kurdish fighters. This week, Trump followed through on his threat. On Monday night, the U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned Turkey’s Ministry of National Defence and the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, as well as the corresponding ministers. Although, the sanctions fell short of impeding Turkey’s ability to buy and sell fuel, further sanctions could be imposed if Turkey fails to comply with US demands. So, if the worst does happen, how would the oil markets be impacted?”

The shipbroker added that “Turkey is not an exporter of oil. However, the Republic acts as a major transit hub for foreign crudes with the port of Ceyhan operating as the loading point for oil transported on the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipelines. So far this year, over 1.1 million b/d has been exported from Ceyhan via these two pipelines. Although it would seem unlikely that sanctions would be extended to cover ‘transit crudes’, with Trump anything is possible. Trade through the Turkish Straits, although significant would likely be unaffected owing to international laws governing freedom of navigation.”

Gibson also noted that “imports into Turkey could also be impacted, with the country taking around 600,000 b/d of seaborne crude this year. Downstream, Turkey has seen its capacity expand in recent years. Most notably with the start-up of Socar’s 200,000 b/d refinery, which took total capacity to 768,000 b/d. Despite increases in exports owing to increased refining activity, internal demand has kept shipments modest, with combined CPP and DPP exports averaging around 180,000 b/d for the year to date. Imports have fallen back for the same reason, averaging approximately 325,000 b/d so far in 2019. Perhaps it is too extreme to suggest that Turkish oil trade might be impacted by these latest developments. However, Trump has extensively used sanctions since taking office, meaning nothing can be ruled out. If wider sanctions are imposed, the key will be who is specifically targeted, and how far reaching into the energy sector they go. Any impact on transit crude exports would have significant implications for tanker trade”, the shipbroker concluded.

Meanwhile, in the crude tanker market this week, in the Middle East, Gibson said that “what goes up, must come down…but such a sharply shaped VLCC rate parabola is unprecedented. Up around 150 ws points, and then down 200 ws points within a week as Owners postponed dry-docking and scrubber fitting, and Charterers moved to maximise the efficiency of their own fleets. Naturally, given the unique situation, market players are still attempting to get a handle on where the consensus will eventually be found. Next week should be a lot busier and, with good availability on the next fixing position, it shouldn’t take long for the market to then find more solid bottom markers. Ws 110/120 to the Far East now and around ws 85 to the West via cape, still very handsome returns if Owners can muster up collective amnesia to eradicate the mayhem of what happened in between. Suezmaxes initially moved even higher but then had to backtrack to ws 190 ish to the East and to close to ws 100 to the West, as VLCCs fell away, and other load zones weakened. Aframaxes likewise pushed up to as high as ws 250 to Singapore, but also fell into line with the general correction to end at around the ws 190 mark, with bottom yet to be found”, the shipbroker concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide