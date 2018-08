Tankers Orders Take Top Spot

The overall value of bulk carriers on the water remains higher than the global Tanker fleet. However, the amount of money being invested in new Tankers outweighs the interest being reported in the dry segment.

The breakdown in new orders for the Tanker and Bulker markets varies somewhat. Orders for the largest vessel sizes, i.e VLCCs and Capesize ships, make up most of the value committed to orders. Tanker owners appear to be expressing more interest in smaller and intermediate sized ships though.



Source: VesselsValue