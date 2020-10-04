Tankers: Scrapping At Half of Last Year’s Level

Tanker demolitions have not kept up with last year’s pace, adding to fears that a market recovery could take longer to take place. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Gibson said that “since the beginning of last year less than 60 tankers over 25,000 dwt have been scrapped, roughly half of what was scrapped in 2018. In particular, just 4 VLCCs have been demolished over the period, compared to 38 in 2018. The stats are similar for Suezmaxes and Aframaxes/LR2s. In these size groups, 8 and 6 tankers have been sold for scrap since January 2019, versus 22 and 53 units respectively over the course of 2018. There are several reasons for this collapse. Intense demolition in 2018 temporarily reduced the pool of scrapping candidates. Then the extreme strength of the tanker market seen between October 2019 and April 2020 removed any incentive to scrap, even for those who intended to do so. In fact, some tankers, reported sold for scrap during the period, were renamed and continued trading. Further, the widespread closure of demolition yards in the Indian subcontinent for much of the 2nd quarter of 2020 and the collapse in scrap prices in May 2020 to a three year low did not help matters either. However, shipbreakers resumed operations in early summer and prices have rebounded to a six-month high as yards bid aggressively to fill capacity”.

According to Gibson, “the future direction of scrap values is uncertain. Although there appears to be a strong willingness to acquire tonnage, particularly from Pakistani and more recently from Bangladeshi recyclers, the threat remains of further lockdown measures. Coronavirus outbreaks in both countries has been on a declining trend since June, but new cases in India have been rising rapidly through the summer, peaking at over 97,000 per day in mid-September. With demand from hospitals for medical grade oxygen surging, the supply of oxygen tanks to Indian shipbreakers and steel mills, which is needed for cutting equipment, is limited. On the other hand, however, the global supply of scrap steel remains restricted, as operations at scrap metal yards worldwide and global scrap trade have been severely disrupted by the pandemic. Going forward, demand for steel from the construction sector also has a potential to firm substantially in a post pandemic environment, if governments around the world are lured into major infrastructure projects in a bid to stimulate domestic economies. To an extent, this is already being witnessed in China, where the government has boosted infrastructure spending, which translated into robust demand for steel”.

The shipbroker added that “if firmer lightweight prices are here to stay, this may entice some owners to consider demolition, particularly in the current depressed earnings environment. Yet, this could take some time to manifest, as owners will be mindful of the winter season, hoping that weather related delays and disruptions will provide much needed volatility. If hopes for healthier returns fail to materialise, increases in scrapping could be on the cards in early 2021. Overall, 2021 could see robust demolition as restricted scrapping over the past two years has meant that the list of potential scrapping candidates has been replenished. Around 10% of the tanker fleet will be 20 years of age or more next year. Not all will head for the beaches. However, trading conditions for inefficient tonnage will undoubtedly become more challenging, particularly in a low earnings environment, with many expecting 2021 to be a testing year. In addition, some owners, even of less vintage tonnage in the 15 to 19 year bracket, will have to renew their International Oil Pollution Prevention (IOPP) certificates next year and hence face the deadline for an expensive ballast water treatment system retrofit. The choice whether to bite the bullet will be on a caseby-case basis; however, the arguments for demolition will certainly have more weight”, Gibson concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide