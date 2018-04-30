Tankers: Suezmax Market in the Clear?

In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Affinity Research wondered whether we are sailing into the calm after the storm for Suezmax markets? Rather unlikely. The end of second decade May inquiry is still outstanding, and whilst Singaporean ballasters are lining up for the 3rd decade, the willingness to fix westbound will be limited. More significantly, however, the East-West spread of Rotterdam-Singapore fuel prices is widening every day. Prices stand at USD 17.50 on IFO 380 and USD 28.75 on IFO 180 to date, with bunker prices at USD 33.00 & USD 27.50 respectively. Moreover, with a variety of questions in the North, the quietness of West African markets is not necessarily deterring owners. Similarly, fuel inquiry has characterised the Mediterranean market this week”.

According to Affinity, “charterers, wary of that third decade Black Sea programme, have been inclined to reach forward ahead of time and seek commitment for this upcoming window. Given the year to date, we cannot blame owners for being concerned about turning down last done. However, charterers were willing to put an extra 2.5 points on the table to sweeten the deal prior to 135 x WS 80 fixing and re-establishing TD6’s capacity to firm further. In the world of Aframaxes, the Black Sea/Med has not kicked off as well as some would have hoped. The highest rate we’ve seen paid was WS 87.5 and WS 92.5 cross-Med, though this was for difficult cargoes. Lists are staying tight up to the weekend, with Black Sea – Novo covered until May 13th and CPC until the 15th. Essentially, we expect a quiet period, with Turkish delays down to 2-3 days. As hoped and expected, Primorsk announced plans to lift ice restrictions, which has significantly relieved pressure to prevent prices from nose-diving. We are also seeing significant rate corrections for Baltic stems, which is expected to have an inevitable knock-on effect on cross North Sea rates”.

In a separate note, shipbroker Charles R. Weber commented on the VLCC market that “rates lacked a clear direction this week with both positive and negative pressures materializing. After last week’s strong run of demand in the Middle East market, fixture activity there moderated this week; 27 fixtures were reported—11 fewer than last week’s tally and one fewer than the YTD average. Meanwhile, in the West Africa market demand strengthened for a second consecutive week to yield nine fixtures—the most in six weeks. Demand in the Atlantic Americas improved by one fixture w/w to four”.

CR Weber added that “vessel supply in the Middle East appears to be moderating during the second decade of May program due to an increase in demand for Asia‐bound voyages originating in the Atlantic basin that took place in March. The longer turnaround time for these voyages relative to voyage originations in the Middle East means the time before reappearing on position lists is longer. As such, replenishment of tonnage in the Middle East is now declining. After surging during May’s first decade to 28 surplus units, the second decade appears likely to conclude with 21 surplus units. The YTD average is 25 units. Against YTD average earnings of ~$12,432/day, the present assessment of ~$8,274/day appears low in light of the fundamentals setup. Historically, 21 surplus units has guided TCEs of about $18,000/day though due to the exponential nature of rate movements in the tanker market achieving this is highly unlikely. Still, we expect that rates are poised for at least some near‐term upside”.

“Fundamentals are tighter than they have been which itself should yield at least modest TCE gains and the decline in replenishments from the March Atlantic basin demand is only just starting make its mark. Meanwhile, demand in both the West Africa and USG markets is showing fresh directional strength. As these market support, to varying degrees, draws on Middle East tonnage, the combination thereof with declining replenishments could set the market up well for a summer rally. Given the large structural oversupply in the VLCC market, any optimism should be tempered. Still, we note that the historical supply difference between a $25,000/day market and a $10,000/day market is just nine units”, the shipbroker concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide