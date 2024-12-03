Tankers: The China Factor in Full Effect

China’s recent decision to grant additional crude oil import quota to refiners is bound to have an impact on the tanker market. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Intermodal said that “China’s decision to grant an additional crude oil import quota of at least 5.84 million metric tons for delivery through late 2024 and early 2025 is poised to significantly influence global crude oil and tanker markets. This development aligns with a rebound in China’s crude imports, which reached a 13-month peak in November, fueled by competitive pricing from key suppliers like Iraq and Saudi Arabia. Independent refiners, particularly in Shandong, are increasing their utilization rates after completing maintenance and benefiting from improving refining margins, driving further demand for crude imports. This trend underscores China’s critical role in the global crude oil market and its substantial impact on tanker trade flows”.

According to Intermodal’s Research Analyst, Mr. Fotis Kanatas, “for the crude tanker sector, the implications are notable. The additional quotas indicate heightened demand for crude oil transportation, especially from Middle Eastern suppliers, which dominate China’s import portfolio. OPEC’s strengthening presence in the Asian market has reinforced this pattern, with core grades from Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and the UAE comprising a large share of China’s crude purchases. These steady flows are vital for the VLCC segment, which relies heavily on long-haul exports from the Middle East to Asia. However, a reduced contribution from non-OPEC suppliers, such as West Africa and South America, has constrained tonne-mile demand, limiting significant upward movement in VLCC freight rates”.

The shipbroker said that “despite these mildly positive signals for the crude tanker market, challenges remain. The reliance on shorter-haul routes from the Middle East to meet China’s demand, while consistent, generates fewer tonne-miles compared to longer voyages from non-OPEC producers. This dynamic constrains the earning potential of VLCCs, which benefit from extended routes that maximize vessel utilization. Moreover, increased stockpiling by Chinese refiners in major-controlled storage facilities through early 2025 suggests a focus on inventory building rather than sustained high throughput, potentially leading to a slowdown in import volumes after the first quarter of next year. This trend may continue, as the recent decision to reduce export tax rebates for refined oil products from 13% to 9%, may dampen China’s refined product exports by making them less competitive internationally, potentially lowering demand for product tankers on routes to Southeast Asia and other major markets, negatively impacting products tankers”.

“Looking ahead, the tanker market must also contend with broader geopolitical and policy-related uncertainties. Tensions in the Middle East, which could disrupt supply chains, remain a key risk, while China’s import policies and potential adjustments to quota allocations will be pivotal in shaping trade flows. For now, however, the market is buoyed by China’s robust demand, with VLCCs capturing the bulk of Middle Eastern flows, while Suezmaxes and Aframaxes play a crucial role in servicing niche and regional crude transport requirements”, Kanatas noted.

“In conclusion, China’s expanded crude import quotas provide a positive outlook for the crude tanker market, particularly for the VLCC segment. However, the gains are moderated by reduced tonne-mile demand and broader structural shifts in trade patterns, while the decreased tax rebates pose a threat for product tankers. For shipowners and operators, strategic fleet deployment to capitalize on these evolving trends will be critical for maintaining profitability in a market increasingly influenced by China’s dominant position”, Intermodal’s analyst concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide