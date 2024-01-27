Tankers: US Crude Oil Exports Surged in 2023

The crude tanker market benefitted from a surge in crude oil exports from the US with the EU accounting for more than 20% of demand. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Banchero Costa said that “2023 has been another positive period for crude oil trade, despite the high oil prices and risks of economic recession. In Jan-Dec 2023, global crude oil loadings went up +5.3% y-o-y to 2160.6 mln tonnes, excluding all cabotage trade, according to vessels tracking data from Refinitiv. This was well above the 2050.9 mln tonnes in Jan-Dec 2022 and the 1886.3 mln tonnes of Jan-Dec 2021, and also slightly above the 2110.5 mln t in the same period of 2019. Exports from the Arabian Gulf were down by -1.4% y-o-y to 869.1 mln t in Jan-Dec 2023, and accounted for 40.2% of global seaborne trade. Exports from Russian ports instead increased by +5.0% y-o-y to 229.5 mln tonnes, or 10.6% of global trade. From the USA, exports surged by +19.5% y-o-y to 197.2 mln tonnes in Jan-Dec 2023. From West Africa, exports increased by +2.5% y-o-y to 174.8 mln t. From South America, exports surged by +20.8% y-o-y to 157.6 mln t. From North-West Europe exports increased +3.4% y-o-y to 111.0 mln t.

In terms of demand, seaborne imports into the European Union (27) increased by +4.7% y-o-y to 472.4 mln t in Jan-Dec 2023, with the EU accounting for 21.9% of global seaborne crude oil imports. Volumes into China surged by +16.6% y-o-y to 512.0 mln t in Jan-Dec 2023, with China accounting for 23.7% of global imports. Imports to India increased by +1.9% yo-y to 228.2 mln t, accounting for 10.6% of global trade. To South Korea, imports increased by +2.7% y-o-y to 140.4 mln t in 2023. To Japan, imports declined by -8.1% yo-y to 121.6 mln t”.

According to Banchero Costa, “the Unites States have been arguably the biggest winner from the sanctions regime imposed on Russia and from OPEC’s attempt to support oil prices through cutting production quotas. Exports from the USA sharply increased in recent years, to the point that it is now the third largest exporter in the world, after Saudi and Russia. The USA now account for 9.1% of global crude oil loadings (excluding cabotage). Crude oil exports from the USA increased by +19.5% y-o-y in 2023, to 197.2 mln tonnes, building on the already impressive +22.9% y-o-y increase recorded in 2022. Volumes from the USA in 2023 were +53.2% higher than in 2019. About 55 percent of international crude exports from the USA are loaded in Corpus Christi, about 17 percent from Galveston, about 10 percent from Houston, about 6 percent from LOOP, about 4 percent from Bayport, about 2 percent from Beaumont”.

“Given persisting infrastructure limitations, still only 58 percent of crude oil volumes loaded at USA ports are loaded on VLCCs. Most VLCC cargoes are loaded in Corpus Christi, Galveston and LOOP. About 20 percent of volumes are loaded on Suezmaxes, and 21 percent is loaded on Aframaxes. In terms of destinations for the shipments, it is quite diversified, with about 45% to Europe, 42% to Asia, and the rest to the Americas. Direction Europe, about 73.9 mln tonnes (37.5 percent of the total) were shipped from the USA to the European Union in the full 12 months of 2023, whilst about 14.2 mln tonnes (7.2 percent of the total) went to the UK. Specifically, 22.6 mln tonnes were shipped in Jan-Dec 2023 to the Netherlands, 10.5 mln t to Italy, 11.0 mln t to Spain, 9.3 mln t to France, 7.9 mln t to Germany, 2.9 mln to Denmark, 2.4 mln to Sweden. Overall exports from the USA to the European Union increased by +40.0% y-o-y in 2023, building on the +44.7% y-o-y increase in 2022. Direction Asia, about 21.3 mln tonnes were shipped from the USA to South Korea in 2023 (10.8% of the USA’s total), an increase of +10.2% y-o-y. Exports from the USA to India declined by -47.3% y-o-y in 2023 to 8.1 mln tonnes, following a -18.8% y-o-y decline also in 2022. To Mainland China volumes surged by +96.6% y-o-y in 2023 to 21.2 mln tonnes, and to Taiwan by +29.5% y-o-y to 10.5 mln t. Volumes to Singapore corrected by -16.0% y-o-y in 2023 to 10.8 mln t, after surging by +311% y-o-y in 2022”, the shipbroker concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide