Tankerska makes digital leap forward through Metis and Kongsberg Digital collaboration

A collaboration between Metis, Kongsberg Digital, and Tankerska plovidba has significantly advanced the Croatian owner’s strategy of using real-time analytics to enhance fleet efficiency and reduce ship emissions.

The 49,990 dwt Tankerska ship Vukovar has been installed with an integrated Metis-Kongsberg package. The solution imports data acquired through Vessel Insight, Kongsberg Digital’s vessel-to-cloud infrastructure, into the advanced vessel and fleet performance analytics platform developed by Metis.

Vessel Insight captures data from shipboard control systems and sensors, translating it into clear, usable sets. With an edge computer on the ship, data is aggregated, compressed and cached, then uploaded to a secure location in the cloud. Once accessed by the Metis platform, it can be analysed for machinery and hull performance, ship emissions, or any other parameter set by the owner. Information is presented to the user via live dashboards and performance updates.

For Vukovar, the Metis platform offers real-time monitoring of the ship’s machinery and operational status, with analytics covering fuel oil consumption, main engine and diesel generators, operational profile and performance, and electrical power utilization.

“The collaborative nature of the project is reflected in the owner’s requirements for scheduled technical and noon reports, while the IMO’s Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) scheme is also included in the analytics,” said Panos Theodossopoulos, CEO Metis. “This project also brought an opportunity for Metis to offer enhanced voyage planning, with accurate weather predictions used to optimize fuel oil consumption, ETA and carbon intensity expectations.”

“This collaboration enhances Tankerska plovidba’s digital fleet management capabilities and sets a standard for utilising real-time data to support sustainable operations. Leveraging data from the vessel’s sensors and systems is important in running their operations efficiently and effectively. We are very pleased to see Tankerska take a major leap in their digitalisation journey through the Metis-Kongsberg Digital joint solution,” says Kim Evanger, Director of Ecosystem P&A at Kongsberg Digital.

“This installation is part of Tankerska’s commitment to be in the vanguard of the digital transformation that is helping shipping achieve its goals for greater efficiency and lower carbon operations,” said Mario Pavić, CEO Tankerska. “The integrated solution is both state-of-the-art and straightforward to apply, while the Metis-Kongsberg combination of expertise and experience has met our support needs at every step of the project.”

Source: Metis