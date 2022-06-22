Tanzania embarks on five-year ports upgrading strategy

The government of Tanzania said on Tuesday the state-run Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) has embarked on a five-year strategy aimed at upgrading the country’s ports.

Godfrey Kasekenya, the Deputy Minister for Works and Transport, told parliament in the capital Dodoma that the 2021/2022 to 2025/2026 strategy will involve the upgrading of the ports berths, among others.

Kasekenya said ports under the upgrading program included Dar es Salaam, Mtwara and Tanga, all located along the Indian Ocean.

He said the upgrading of the ports will go in tandem with the procurement of port facilities, including mobile harbor cranes, terminal tractors and ship to shore gantry cranes to attract users.

Kasekenya said currently TPA is promoting Mtwara port in order to attract markets from the Mtwara Development Corridor that attracts five countries of Mozambique, Malawi, Zambia, Comoro and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Source: Xinhua