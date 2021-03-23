Tapiit Live Mental Well-Being Course Recognised By Industry Bodies As Having A Positive Impact On Seafarer Risk

Tapiit Live, the only maritime technology business providing livestreamed, interactive training at sea, has achieved a continuing professional development (CPD) recognition from the Institute of Marine, Engineering, Science and Technology (IMarEST) for its mental well-being course, as well as endorsement from the UK P&I Club.

Tapiit Live’s bespoke livestreamed training means that where facilities allow, courses are delivered in a ‘virtual classroom’ where seafarers are able to interact with the course tutors, ask questions and fully engage with the course material in real time.

The international IMarEST recognition signifies the course’s high standards, teaching quality and in particular the positive impact it is making on seafarer well-being. Gwynne Lewis, Chief Executive at IMarEST says:

“The team at Tapiit Live understands the importance of supporting seafarers’ mental health preventatively, and the Institute is delighted to have recognised this course as contributing to professional development. Every single person in the industry should be made aware of the issues surrounding mental well-being at sea. This training will go a long way in raising that awareness and in beginning conversations around how we can improve. The IMarEST itself will be hosting the first Global Conference on Seafarer Mental Health & Wellbeing in May to explore these timely and complicated issues further.”

Further, the UK P&I Club, a leading provider of P&I insurance to the international shipping community, has agreed for its logo to be used on all Tapiit Live’s mental well-being course collateral. After rolling out the training to its own loss prevention team, the organisation believes the course not only supports seafarer well-being, but also lowers onboard risk.

The UK P&I Club is a not-for-profit organisation aiming to reduce its members’ exposure to insurance claims by championing best industry practice and investment in innovation. Its initiatives include in-depth analysis of major claims, conducting onboard risk assessments and sharing training videos with seafarers and onshore personnel on lessons learned, drawn from data analysis.

Sophia Bullard, Crew Health Programme Director, at the UK P&I Club, says: “The physical and mental health of the ship’s crew has been a key focus point of the UK P&I Club Crew Health team. The importance of education and awareness in matters of poor health continues to be a priority.

“The Crew Health team regularly reviews and explores new areas and opportunities for collaboration with industry experts on crew health matters. We are very pleased to have sampled this mental well-being training through our partnership with Tapiit Live. We endorse and recommend the well-being suite of training modules to our members as an excellent tool to raise awareness and promote innovative thinking and open discussion on this key topic.”

Richard Turner, Tapiit Live CEO, says the IMarEST recognition and The UK P&I Club endorsement mark important milestones: “These two significant and prestigious industry endorsements signify a greater awareness of the need to support seafarer mental health and will help us to communicate its vital importance to the industry,” he explains.

“Mental well-being training should not be a reactive response to poor mental health, but instead should be proactively undertaken by the maritime employers as a preventative and supportive measure.”

Tapiit Live’s mental well-being training is an important part of a new agreement with Inmarsat, that will see Tapiit Live deliver interactive, livestreamed training to nearly 10,000 ships on Inmarsat’s Fleet Express service.

Source: Tapiit Live