TapTrip announces October launch for marine and energy travel service Vessul following successful Beta, development of unique ‘at sea’ app and live piracy map

Following a successful three-month Beta test with 20 companies taking part, award-winning travel business TapTrip has announced that Vessul – a new service dedicated to, and built for, marine and energy travel – will launch in October.

Vessul, known as logistics tech, has been designed to manage the movement of essential workers in the marine and energy sector more efficiently. Currently, booking travel in the marine energy sector is a fragmented, arduous and expensive process. Vessul gives travel bookers access to easy-to-use, hands-on, real-time travel management technology blended with human support to easily book, cancel, rearrange and report on travel globally.

Further Vessul USPs:

TapTrip has built a light touch, low-bandwidth mobile app (connectivity is traditionally poor at sea), which is a first for the marine energy sector.

Vessul will feature a live piracy map showing all piracy and armed robbery incidents reported to IMB Piracy Reporting Centre during 2021. This will allow crews to make informed safety decisions based on historic and live data. Piracy has risen 20% YOY and is expected to continue to rise.

Vessul’s multi-city departures function lets companies book up to 50 flights (the GDS only allows up to nine) for multiple travellers in a single booking to arrive at the same destination at the same time, no matter where they depart from in the world.

Using an app improves duty of care by centralising travel information to make it more streamlined, easier to access, manage, analyse and understand.

An API gives users live up to date Covid-related information on FCO advice, travel restrictions, and testing needed on arrival and departure wherever they are in the world.

“We’re really excited about finally seeing Vessul ‘set sail’ and making travel so much easier for marine and energy workers, business travel bookers and TMCs,” commented TapTrip co-founder and CEO Thomas Young.

“At launch, Vessul will be available exclusively for TMCs with clients in the marine and energy sectors and we have a raft of major TMCs in the pipeline desperate to get started, which shows not only how needed Vessul is, but that we’ve got it bang on,”

“Once we have access to more data and a greater understanding of the nuances of how it’s being used, a longer-term goal is to create a second version of Vessul for smaller companies with unmanaged travel.”

TMCs can register to receive information about the launch and how to book a demo at vessul.com. TapTrip is also hosting a series of super exclusive, invite-only launch events in the north and south of England. The invite list is nearly at capacity, but people who register at vessul.com may be added to the list if slots become available.

Source: TapTrip