Tariff wars threaten maritime trade, says Eurogate president

Protectionist policies are putting global trade at risk and straining the maritime shipping industry, warned the president of Eurogate Group, a German container terminal operator.

In a recent interview with Xinhua, Eurogate President Michael Blach said mounting geopolitical tensions and unpredictable trade policies are compounding long-standing pressures on the maritime shipping sector, including the transition to cleaner energy and stricter environmental regulations.

“There is no doubt that protectionist tendencies are growing,” Blach said, voicing concern over the U.S. tariff threats. He added that such measures are “the wrong way to go,” emphasizing the importance of collaboration and a strong commitment to free trade.

Tariff wars would drive up costs, dampen trade volumes, and push supply chains overseas, all of which could undermine demand for maritime trade, Blach said.

He went on to underscore the role global trade has played for decades in driving global economic prosperity and fostering international ties. “Free trade has not only propelled economic growth but also contributed to peace and stability.”

He called on trade stakeholders worldwide to seek alternatives to tariff barriers and ensure global commerce continues to thrive.

According to Blach, one example of international collaboration is Eurogate’s partnership with Chinese and German companies to establish a direct shipping route between China’s Ningbo-Zhoushan Port and Wilhelmshaven, Germany’s only deep-water port. Known as the “China-Europe Express,” this route is the fastest maritime connection between Europe and China’s Yangtze River Delta region, with its inaugural container ship arriving in Wilhelmshaven on Jan. 24.

Blach highlighted the route’s efficiency, cutting shipping time to just 26 days, about two weeks faster than traditional lanes. “We are pleased with our long-term partnership with Ningbo and confident that this express service will boost China-Europe trade volumes and stimulate trade activity between the two regions,” he said.

While praising the robust and enduring cooperation between German and Chinese firms in the port and shipping sectors, the Eurogate president also acknowledged the positive role of the China-Europe freight train network connecting China with European countries like Germany, Poland and Spain. He said rail transport and maritime shipping are “complementary.”

“Their synergy enables optimized intermodal solutions and enhances the overall efficiency and resilience across the China-Europe trade corridor,” he said.

Looking ahead, Blach expressed optimism about the future of maritime logistics between Europe and China. “We look forward to deepening communication and cooperation with them (Chinese ports and technology companies), learning from each other, and jointly contributing to the sustainable development of the global shipping industry,” he added.

