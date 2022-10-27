Tata Consultancy Services joins WiseTech Global CargoWise Service Partner Program to help logistics organizations digitally transform their business

WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC) today announced that Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) has joined the CargoWise Service Partner program to support logistics providers to achieve their digital transformation goals using the industry-leading cloud-based logistics platformCargoWise.

CargoWise enables logistics service providers to centralize on one global database, removing the complexity of managing disparate systems, while increasing visibility of shipment information and data accuracy. The industry-leading software is used by 24 of the top 25 global freight forwarders and 41 of the top 50 third party logistic providers. Certified CargoWise Service Partners offer a range of consulting and technology services to implement, configure and optimize CargoWise.

“TCS is helping leading logistics and supply chain companies worldwide reimagine business models, enhance customer experience, and drive intelligent operations using digital technologies. With our deep industry expertise and customer-specific contextual knowledge, we will help clients leverage the CargoWise platform to further accelerate their digital transformation journeys,” said Arun Pradeep, Business Head, Travel, Transportation and Hospitality – Europe, TCS.

Fergus Park, Partner Management, WiseTech Global said: “TCS’ proven global digital transformation capabilities and transportation sector expertise closely align with WiseTech’s technical innovations designed to manage the movement of goods and data across the world’s supply chain on a single platform. As a CargoWise Service Partner, TCS will be able to help CargoWise customers be more efficient, secure, and productive by operating in a seamless global environment.”

Source: CargoWise