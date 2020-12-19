Tatham & Co expand into Greek market

Maritime and commercial law firm, Tatham & Co., today announced its expansion into the Greek market with the addition of a senior Athens-based lawyer to its growing team.

Ioanna Vitta brings with her over 30 years of experience, specialising in dry shipping. A qualified Greek and English lawyer, Ioanna is also a well regarded and well-known figure in Piraeus and Athens.

The move comes following the addition of Chris Farmer, a solicitor Master Mariner, who joined the team earlier in the year to increase the firm’s Admiralty capability. Bringing in an experienced lawyer based in Greece is the next step for Tatham & Co. in consolidating its business in this area and in supporting its Mediterranean clients and the wider shipping industry.

Tatham & Co. Senior Partner Simon Tatham said:

“The recruitment of Ioanna Vitta marks an important moment in the firm’s development, and we are both delighted and excited.

Being retained regularly by blue-chip Greek shipowners, having a highly experienced and respected solicitor on-hand in Greece is a perfect fit for us. Ioanna is a senior member of the Athens legal community, she has a strong following herself and is known, respected and instructed by owners and the Piraeus based Clubs alike.

Most importantly for the firm’s clients, Ioanna will have the back-up of a strong and growing team in London covering dry, wet, marine insurance and special situations. The Admiralty and Crisis Response team has been strengthened on the wet side by the arrival of Chris Farmer [from Inces] and with a further senior ex-Master Mariner solicitor joining us in the New Year, we will be working closely with Ioanna to ensure that our Greek clients are given the best possible service.”

Led by founding partners Stephen Askins, Simon Tatham, and James Hickland, Tatham & Co. continues to grow and win recognition in the industry and this new hire further strengthens its reputation and reach.

Recent accolades include being honoured by the Law Society as the ‘best in its category’ in 2021, as well as the recent success in the Court of Appeal in the widely reported Tilawa case involving treasure salvage and issues of sovereign immunity.

Source: Tatham & Co.