Taylor Maritime Changes to Commercial Company Status

The Board is pleased to confirm that the transfer of the Company’s ordinary shares listing from the closed-ended investment funds category to the equity shares (commercial companies) category of the Official List (the “Transfer”) became effective today, 10 February 2025. Details of the Transfer were explained in the circular to shareholders dated 11 December 2024 (the “Circular”).

At the Company’s general meeting held on Monday 13 January 2025, shareholders also voted in favour of the resolution to change the Company’s name to Taylor Maritime Limited (“TML”), conditional on the Transfer becoming effective. This change of name has become effective today as a matter of Guernsey law.

As a result, dealings under the new name will commence at 8.00am (GMT) on 11 February 2025. The Company’s tickers (TMI and TMIP), Legal Entity Identifier and the ISIN and SEDOL identifiers for the Company’s ordinary shares will each remain unchanged. The Company’s website address will shortly change to https://www.taylormaritime.com.

Notice has been given to the Guernsey Financial Services Commission for the surrender of the Company’s registration as a closed-ended collective investment scheme, effective 10 February 2025.

Shareholder attention is drawn to paragraphs 3, 4, 5 and 6 of Part 1 of the Circular for further details of the effect and implications of the Transfer.

Board Changes

The Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Alexander Slee (Deputy CEO), Ms. Yam Lay Tan (CFO) and Ms. Camilla Pierrepont (Chief Strategy Officer) as Executive Directors of the Company with effect from 11 February 2025.

Alexander Slee has spent the last 18 years in the shipping industry and has worked with Edward Buttery since 2016, prior to the Company’s IPO. After starting his career in the investment banking division of Citigroup in London, he joined Pacific Basin Shipping in Hong Kong in 2006 where he worked in a variety of corporate and divisional management roles. From 2010 he was General Manager of Vanship Holdings, a privately owned tanker and bulker ship owning company, and Group Strategy Director at Univan Ship Management, where he was closely involved in its merger with Anglo-Eastern Ship Management. Mr. Slee holds a BA in Classics from Oxford University and has attended a management programme at INSEAD. He has served as a member of the Executive Committee of the Hong Kong Shipowners Association, and is a Director of the UK P&I Club.

Yam Lay Tan graduated with an Accountancy degree from Nanyang Technological University of Singapore (NTU) in 1993. She has been a member of the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants since 1994 and is a Chartered Accountant. Ms. Tan was General Manager, Finance of Epic Gas Pte. for 6 years. Within the Epic Group she served as the director and company secretary of more than 40 companies. Prior to Epic, Ms. Tan held senior finance positions in security, IT, semiconductor and service companies. Ms. Tan has worked with Edward Buttery since 2019.

Camilla Pierrepont began working with Edward Buttery in 2018 as Group Strategy Director. Ms. Pierrepont has held various strategy and investment roles over the last 20 years having started her career as a strategy consultant at Monitor Deloitte (London). In aggregate, Ms. Pierrepont has spent more than 10 years in the shipping industry including 4 years with shipping company, Epic Gas Pte (London & Singapore) as Head of Strategic Development. Outside of shipping, she has spent time in the technology industry including as a Portfolio Manager at Blenheim Chalcot (London), a venture capital firm and as a Senior Strategy Manager in the Strategy and Corporate Development Team at Microsoft (Seattle). Ms. Pierrepont holds a BA in Chinese Studies from Oxford University. She is a Non-Executive Director of WPA Health Insurance.

Henry Strutt, Chairman, commented:

“On behalf of the Board, we are pleased with the support from our shareholders to the resolutions proposed at our 13 January EGM which we consider to be a natural step in the Company’s evolution as a commercial company and will provide greater operational flexibility to deliver sustainable, long-term value for shareholders.

We are delighted to announce Alex, Camilla and Yam Lay’s appointment to the Board, each having played an integral role in the Company’s senior leadership team since the Company’s IPO. We are grateful for their continued commitment and we welcome them as Executive Directors.”

No further disclosures are required for Alexander Slee, Yam Lay Tan or Camilla Pierrepont in respect of paragraphs 6.4.8 of the Financial Conduct Authority’s UK Listing Rules.

Source: Taylor Maritime Investments Limited