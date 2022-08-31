Taylor Maritime Investments Limited Possible Offer Announcement Proposal to Acquire Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (the “Company” or “TMI”) announces that on 25 August 2022 it submitted a non-binding indicative offer proposal (the “Proposal”) to the board of directors of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (“Grindrod”), to acquire all of the issued ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares) (the “Shares”) in the capital of Grindrod (other than the 26% holding already owned by TMI and its subsidiaries) in accordance with Rule 15 of The Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers (the “Code”) and subject to Regulations 14D and 14E under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “SEC Tender Offer Rules”) (the “Proposed Transaction”).

The Proposed Transaction is expected to be effected by way of a takeover offer for cash, structured as a voluntary general offer governed by the Code and subject to the SEC Tender Offer Rules, for an aggregate value of US$26.00 per share, consisting of a cash purchase price of US$21.00 per share to be paid by TMI for each share tendered in conjunction with a special cash dividend from Grindrod of US$5.00 per share to its existing shareholders, resulting in each non-TMI Grindrod shareholder receiving US$26.00 in value per share for each share tendered.

TMI intends that the Proposed Transaction will be financed by a combination of some or all of the following: existing cash, debt and the special dividend from Grindrod referred to above.

Whether TMI ultimately proceeds with the Proposed Transaction is subject to certain pre-conditions being satisfied or, subject to applicable law and regulation, waived, including the satisfactory completion of confirmatory due diligence and finalisation of a mutually acceptable definitive legally binding agreement with Grindrod to effect the Proposed Transaction. The Proposed Transaction may also be subject to further conditions customary for a transaction of this nature, including conditions as to the level of acceptances and any required merger control clearances, as well as the necessary regulatory approvals in all relevant jurisdictions. In addition, the Proposed Transaction will be subject to the passing of certain resolutions by TMI shareholders as required by the listing rules of the UK Financial Conduct Authority. Accordingly, there can be no certainty that the Proposed Transaction will be implemented.

The Proposed Transaction represents an exciting opportunity to combine Grindrod’s operations with TMI to create a significant owner of Handysize up to Ultramax dry cargo ships. The complementary nature of the companies’ fleets and enhanced operational scale in the geared dry-bulk sector will create meaningful additional value for shareholders and customers that both companies serve.

TMI currently holds 4,925,023 Shares of Grindrod (representing approximately 26% of the 18,996,493[1] outstanding Shares) through Good Falkirk (MI) Limited, a Marshall Islands company and wholly-owned subsidiary of TMI.

Evercore and Rand Merchant Bank, a division of FirstRand Bank Limited, have been appointed as financial advisers to TMI in respect of the Proposed Transaction.

Promptly after TMI’s delivery of the Proposal to the Board, TMI filed an amendment to its Schedule 13D disclosure under the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which was previously filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on 20 December 2021 (as amended and supplemented, “Schedule 13D”). The Proposal has been filed as an exhibit to the amendment to Schedule 13D

TMI has not yet entered into a definitive legally binding agreement with Grindrod to effect the Proposed Transaction. There can be no certainty or assurance that TMI’s discussions with Grindrod will progress beyond the current stage, or that any transaction will materialise as a result of such discussions. This announcement does not represent or amount to an announcement of a firm intention to make an offer under the Code or a commencement of a tender offer under the SEC Tender Offer Rules, and there can be no certainty that the Proposed Transaction or any other transaction will ultimately materialise.

TMI will make further announcements in compliance with the requirements of the Code and the SEC Tender Offer Rules in respect of any material developments with regard to the Proposed Transaction.

In the meantime, shareholders of Grindrod should exercise caution when dealing in the Shares. They should consult their stockbrokers, bank managers, solicitors or other professional advisers if they have any doubt about the actions they should take.

Source: Taylor Maritime Investments Limited