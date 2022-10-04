TCT Shipbrokers Grows the Team with New Hire

TCT Shipbrokers Pte Ltd welcomes Bernard Foo Chee Kit as its newest Ship Broker. Based in Singapore, TCT Shipbrokers is a Joint Venture between Toepfer Transport and Transport Capital that extends a suite of shipbroking services to shipowners and charterers, investors, and banking clients.

TCT Shipbrokers has seen significant growth over the past three years under the leadership of General Manager Richard Wetzki. He is excited to expand the team with the hiring of Bernard who brings close to 20 years of experience in the shipping industry including commercial and operational experience in both vessel and cargo segments, engaging in chartering, vessel operations, sale-and-purchase, and port management.

Speaking on the hire, Richard remarked: “I am delighted to have Bernard onboard, and I look forward to working together to diversify into additional markets and expand the company’s international client network.”

Bernard joins from COSCO Shipping Specialized Carriers (Southeast Asia), where he was Chartering Manager and focused on Multipurpose (MPP) and Heavylift vessels. Bernard started his career at NYK Bulkship (Asia) in 1998 and advanced in other Maritime Companies which include CSL Asia Shipping, Vroon Offshore Services, Marco Polo Marine Group, Nova Carriers, Jurong Port and ST Engineering Land Systems.

Bernard holds a bachelor’s degree, majoring in Political Science and English Literature from the National University of Singapore (NUS) and has also taught at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) in Maritime Business.

Commenting on his appointment, Bernard said: “I am excited to join TCT Shipbrokers and work with both the Toepfer and Transport Capital teams to develop new business opportunities and bring additional value to our clients.”

Source: TCT Shipbrokers