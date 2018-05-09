Team Tankers International Ltd. : 1st Quarter 2018 Results

Team Tankers International Ltd. (OSE:TEAM) reported EBITDA for the 1st quarter of $2.5 million, compared with $2.1 million in the 4th quarter of 2017 (Q1’17: $4.3 million). Net loss in the 1st quarter of 2018 was $7.3 million compared with a net loss of $11.9 million in the 4th quarter of 2017 (Q1’17 net loss: $6.6 million). The average time charter equivalent rate for the fleet was $10,610 per day this quarter, compared with $10,607 per day in the previous quarter.

In late February, the Company entered into an agreement to acquire all outstanding shares in each of Laurin Shipping AB and Anglo-Atlantic Steamship Company Ltd. The acquisitions were completed just after the close of the 1st quarter on 4 April 2018. With the acquisition of Laurin, Team Tankers adds a leading medium range tanker (“MR”) operator with commercial and technical expertise to the Company’s robust chemical tanker platform. The acquisition of Anglo Atlantic secures a critical mass of sophisticated MRs and a broad portfolio of contracts of affreightment which, combined with Team Tanker’s deep-sea chemical transportation expertise, creates a leading player in the long-haul transportation of chemical and clean petroleum product cargoes.

In connection with the acquisitions, the Company refinanced its existing $150 million loan facility and funded the acquisitions with a combination of cash on hand and a new $220 million financing agreement including a $200 million term loan and a $20 million revolving credit facility with a final maturity of 31 March 2023. The Company additionally issued 21.1 million shares as consideration for the acquisitions. Pro-forma, the Company has 209,579,173 total shares outstanding.

Additionally, in the 1st quarter of 2018, the Company purchased the Tosca (44,999 dwt, built 2004) and took delivery of the time charter-in vessels Blue Star (9,438 dwt, built 2011) and FMT Knidos (13,213 dwt, built 2010). The Company redelivered the time charter vessels Oceanic Crimson (13,273, built 2008) and the Venezia D (10,020 dwt, built 1999).

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company agreed to time charter-in the Tromso, (12,934 dwt, built 2008) for a one-year period with an optional second year. Delivery is expected early May.

