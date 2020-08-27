Team Tankers International Ltd. Announces Second Quarter Net Loss of $2.4 Million

Team Tankers International Ltd. (OSE: TEAM) reported EBITDA for the 2nd quarter of $21.7 million, compared with $16.5 million in the 1st quarter of 2020 (Q2’19: $11.8 million). Net loss in the 2nd quarter of 2020 was $2.4 million, compared with a net income of $1.4 million in the 1st quarter of 2020 (Q2’19 net loss: $17.4 million). The average time charter equivalent rate for the fleet was $14,667 per day this quarter, compared with $13,812 per day in the previous quarter.

Team’s CEO, Hans Feringa, commented “We executed the strategic commercial cooperation with Maersk Tankers and commenced the joint venture with V.Group for technical management, building commercial and operational scale for our tanker fleet. The two partnerships have improved trading performance, reduced costs and increase our flexibility for additional divestment and investment activity.”

Source: Team Tankers