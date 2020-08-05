Team Tankers International Ltd. : Application for delisting approved by the Oslo Stock Exchange – last day of listing will be 30 September 2020

The Company’s application for delisting its common shares from the Oslo Stock Exchange (the “OSE”) was today approved by the OSE.

According to the OSE resolution, the shares in Team Tankers International Ltd. will be delisted from the Oslo Stock Exchange from 1 October 2020. The last day of listing will be 30 September 2020.

Source: Team Tankers International