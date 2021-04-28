Tech startups transform ports sector

Four tech startups are leading breakthrough work to transform the ports and logistics sector.

eYard, Morpheus Networks, Throughput, and Zainar, have emerged as winners of Gulftainer’s Future of Ports 2021, a global pitch event offering tech start-ups a platform to showcase how their solutions can create a disruptive impact and address current challenges in the industry.

Charles Menkhorst, CEO of Gulftainer, said: “Start-ups can deliver the key solutions that will address simple customer problems in their daily operations, and this is the best way to attract the attention of port operators. It does not have to be groundbreaking, but it must address their problems in the best possible way as the industry prefers evolution over revolution.”

Competition of innovation

The winning teams were selected across various categories comprising the Internet of Things (IoT) and robo-doctors, artificial intelligence and autonomous drones, big data and advanced analytics, and blockchain.

ZaiNar is an application that enables real-time 3D location with sub-meter precision designed to transform how ports manage operations and assets. The company behind the app is developing next generation wireless radio location tracking technologies for mobile and IoT applications that provide enterprises with data needed to remain competitive.

eYard has won the AI category for leveraging the technology to analyse thousands of potential operational scenarios that can create unprecedented levels of efficiency for container terminals. It envisions making ports more competitive and innovative and contributing to shaping a smarter and sustainable global trade following the European Commission Green Deal TCFD / SDG towards a climate-neutral economy. The company aim to achieve this by getting rid of unproductive container moves and optimize delivery time and storage space.

Throughput, the winner for big data solutions, uses existing data to rapidly optimise supply chains and address operational bottlenecks. It seeks to improve business outcomes for port operators and their customers using this powerful new tool.

Morpheus Networks, the winner of the blockchain category, offers a SaaS middleware platform that enables trusted and compliant data-sharing across the supply chain, unlocking broad opportunities to improve operational efficiency and customer experience. The platform also provides supply chain managers with a digital footprint, making shipment and items visible in an automated, safe, and secure supply chain system, thereby saving time and money.

Source: https://www.portstrategy.com/news101/technology/tech-startups-transform-ports-sector