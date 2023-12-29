Techano: Awarded offshore crane contract

Nekkar’s subsidiary Techano Oceanlift has been awarded a contract by Sefine Shipyard to deliver an offshore crane to a newbuild subsea IMR/survey vessel.

Techano Oceanlift will supply a 150-tonnes crane capable of performing subsea construction work plus topside lifting operations. The contract value is approximately EUR 6.5 million.

The 150 t capacity knuckle boom crane is equipped with an active heave compensated (AHC) winch with 3000 metre wire for subsea construction operations. The crane also features Nekkar subsidiary Intellilift’s control system and motion compensating system.

“Our crane solution is highly flexible and developed to fit the requirements of a purpose-built vessel such as this one. Tapping into Intellilift’s specialist competence to deliver an even more advanced crane solution underlines the combined strength of the Nekkar group when it comes to safe and cost-efficient lifting and load handling solution,” says Øystein Bondevik, Business Development and Sales Director at Techano Oceanlift.

Techano Oceanlift is a specialist supplier of load-handling and lifting equipment for the renewable, aquaculture, offshore and marine industries. The company will conduct engineering and project management from it’s headquarter in Kristiansand, Norway. The crane will be delivered to Sefine Shipyard in Turkey in 2025.

Techano Oceanlift have developed a new series of offshore / subsea cranes to meet the increased demand for subsea operations and construction. The cranes may be electrified, including the winch – enabling it to deliver regenerated power back to the vessel.

The cranes also have an option of adding an additional tool, capable of 3D compensated topside lifts.

SECOND CONTRACT THIS YEAR

This is the second crane supply agreement that Sefine Shipyard awards Techano Oceanlift. The previous contract, worth EUR 4 million, was awarded earlier this year.

“A key purpose of acquiring Techano Oceanlift earlier this year was to re-enter the load-handling and lifting segment, which Nekkar has extensive experience from. This latest contract and the previous award confirm that this was a wise strategic move. We are delighted with the Techano Oceanlift team and the start they have had as part of the Nekkar family,” says Ole Falk Hansen, CEO of Nekkar.

Source: Techano Oceanlift