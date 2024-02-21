Techcross Obtains USCG Type Approval for HYCHLOR 2.0

Techcross, the global leading BWMS manufacturer, has announced the acquisition of the USCG type approval for its filterless HYCHLOR 2.0. The USCG type approval for HYCHLOR 2.0, issued at the end of January, represents an improved product compared to HYCHLOR 1.0, which received the same type approval in 2020. A significant feature of HYCHLOR 2.0 is the elimination of the filter.

It is true that filters, which play a role in initially filtering out sediment in seawater, have been a source of many AS service issues due to clogging or maintenance troubles. However, removing the filter not only eliminates such concerns but also results in increased customer benefits by saving installation space and costs.

While the absence of filters may raise concerns about disinfection capability, Techcross has been selling the direct electrolysis ECS without a filter since the early stages of the market. The company has consistently focused on research and development to enhance the efficiency and durability of electrodes, ensuring effective microbial eradication without filters. Therefore, customers can have confidence in the system’s reliability.

Furthermore, Techcross has applied its self-developed DTS (TRO concentration measuring device) to HYCHLOR 2.0., enhancing accuracy and durability. The DTS, which has obtained both NEP (New Excellent Product) and NET (New Excellent Technology) certifications, can accurately measure TRO concentration even in highly turbid conditions of 850 NTU. Additionally, the reagents used are provided directly by Techcross, ensuring easy accessibility through the global Techcross supply network.

Having sold more than 6,000 units of BWMS, Techcross stands as the global No. 1 BWMS manufacturer. Leveraging the expertise accumulated over the years, the company consistently provides customers with optimal solutions. In addition to installing BWMS on existing ships and newbuildings, HYCHLOR 2.0 can be easily applicable even when replacement is required due to troubles with existing equipment. With these capabilities, it is anticipated that HYCHLOR 2.0 will play a prominent role as a blue-chip product in the future market.

Source: Techcross