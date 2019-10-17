Technology company Rombit fully commits to Industry 4.0 with new investors

Rombit closes its EUR 10 million Series B led by Vic Swerts, InvestLink and several other Belgian captains of industry. Rombit will focus completely on providing digital solutions for the port, petrochemical and other complex industrial environments.

Rombit, the port innovation company, today announced a EUR 10 million Series B funding round. The investment consists of two parts: a share transaction with existing shareholders and an injection of fresh capital to support the company’s growth.

Belgian captains of industry

Vic Swerts, founder and owner of Soudal, technology fund InvestLink and several other Belgian industry families join Rombit as new investors.

“The entrepreneurial spirit, the international customer portfolio and the state-of-the-art technologies have convinced us to support Rombit’s growth.” says Swerts.

From startup to scale-up

Jorik Rombouts, founder and CEO of the Antwerp-based technology company: “The previous years we have taken tremendous steps forward. Thanks to the investment of Michel Akkermans, we have grown from an ambitious startup to a professional scale-up with customers such as PSA, Deme, Multraship, Brabo, Port of Antwerp, Katoen Natie and VOPAK. We have built a strong team and acquired a safety & security company in the port of Antwerp. Now we are ready for the next step.”



Focus, internationalisation and R&D

“From now on, we fully commit ourselves to Industry 4.0. A strategic choice that answers to a growing market demand in the more complex industry segments. This choice is reflected in the background and expertise of our new investors. They have taken over the shares from Michel Akkermans and replace him in the Board of Directors.”

Rombit’s internationalisation and R&D investments remain fundamental pillars to its future growth plans. The development of Romware, the smart watch that prevents accidents on industrial sites, is just one example.

Rombit makes ports and industrial companies more efficient, safe and dynamic. The technology company develops integrated software- and hardware solutions, based upon its specific market knowledge and vast technical expertise.

Rombit was founded in 2012. Based in Antwerp, it now employs 60 people dedicated to building the port of the future.

Source: Rombit