Technology Showcase Success Results In Run Of Orders For Nippon Paint Marine Korea

Nippon Paint Marine’s innovative approach to marine coatings technology was the primary focus of this year’s Korea Showcase 2022, with a number of delegates praising the company’s range of antifouling and anticorrosion systems in meeting the shipping industry’s environmental and energy savings objectives.

The event, a technology day established ten years ago to share the latest coatings information and innovations with Korea’s leading shipowners, shipbuilders and repairers, was attended by 89 delegates from 51 companies, including Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries, KSS Line, Keoyoung Shipping, Kumjin Shipping, and SHL Maritime.

In his welcome speech at the Commodore Hotel, Busan, South Korea, Nippon Paint Marine President Takeshi Shiotani took attendees through a brief history of marine coatings innovation, with a focus on CO2 emission reduction, fuel efficiency, and preventing the transfer invasive marine organisms.

“We developed the world’s first tin-free antifouling paint and the world’s first self-indicating coating system. In 2006 we introduced our unique hydrogel technology and then launched a low friction antifouling paint, LF-Sea®. This was followed by the more advanced A-LF-Sea®. We then launched the world’s first biocide-free self-polishing copolymer antifouling paint, AQUATERRAS®, and, last year, introduced FASTAR®, an antifouling paint that utilises nanotechnology.

“The marine sector was the very first business segment for Nippon Paint and I am proud to say we remain committed to developing more environmentally friendly solutions that meet the requirements of today and tomorrow. We will continue to push further the boundaries of innovation to deliver more effective coating solutions to meet our customers’ specific business needs and reduce the impact on the marine environment.”

Following an afternoon of product presentations from Nippon Paint Marine Korea team, Lee Sang-Hoon, Head of Hyundai Samho’s Block Painting Department, commented on the performance of the company’s self-indicating coatings technology.

“We had an opportunity to work with Nippon Paint Marine on a newbuilding project where we applied the NOA® and A-LF-Sea® coatings. The advantages of NOA’s self-indicating function resulted in less paint consumption and contributed to greater workability and moreover, excellent anti-corrosive performance with a well-covered condition,” he said.

Offering his thoughts on the new FASTAR system, Seo Young-Joon, head of KSS Line’s Marine Affairs Division, said: “Our company has been working in collaboration with Nippon Paint Marine to deliver better ship performance. In recent months, the decision to apply the FASTAR coating has contributed significantly to ship efficiency. It provides shorter drying time at a reasonable price, resulting in reduced docking time and lower OPEX.”

Lee, Dong Huk, President of SHL Maritime, singled out the tough performance and durability of the company’s NEOGUARD® range of hold coatings on its bulk carriers; a sentiment echoed by Lee Dong Hyun, a superintendent with Kumjin Shipping. “Compared to other coatings, Nippon Paint Marine’s products perform better in terms of durability and adhesion property,” he said.

Following the Korea Showcase, Nippon Paint Marine’s coatings were tentatively proposed for fourteen new projects. The company received invitations to tender for three different projects and two customers asked to upgrade their paint specifications to the FASTAR system. There was also marked Interest in AQUATERRAS, which will be available in Korea in coming months.

Gladys Goh, Director & Deputy President, Nippon Paint Marine, said: “The marked success of this year’s Korea Showcase and gala dinner is testament to the hard work and dedication of colleagues around the world in delivering a platform on which to showcase the full range of Nippon Paint Marine technologies to our customers in Korea. Our coatings provide the best available corrosion protection and antifouling performance for today’s vessels.”

