Technomar partners with Ocean Technologies Group to deliver the next phase of its digital learning strategy

Technomar Shipping Inc, a leading Greek owned ship management company, has confirmed that it has signed an agreement that will provide its seafarers access to over 70 e-learning titles from Ocean Technologies Group (OTG).

The agreement includes a comprehensive portfolio of e-learning resources as diverse as personal safety, firefighting, cargo handling, ship handling & navigation, marine engineering, maintenance & repair, cyber security, mental health, maritime legislation and environmental protection. The agreement covers the entire Technomar fleet of 84 container and bulker ships.

The initial project began in 2020 with Technomar’s office team utilising OTG’s pre-employment assessment tests for the evaluation of new joiners. This was swiftly followed by an e-learning pilot conducted in 2021 onboard five vessels inducting and consulting with crew members in how to use and get the most out of the Ocean Learning Platform and its resource library. These pilot projects helped Technomar to identify the key training requirements for their crews so it could make that content available to them through OTG’s learning platform onboard and online.

Due to the success of both the office and onboard pilot projects, Technomar has decided to roll-out Ocean Learning Platform and its suite of e-learning titles to its entire fleet.

“We’re really happy with how the roll-out is progressing as our crew and office teams have access to the latest learning modules which they can access 24/7 anywhere in the world. The titles cover important mandatory STCW training courses which all crew members need to have studied before going aboard. There are also titles aimed at specific roles so that seafarers can ensure they are aware of the most up to date practices which will improve their key competencies and reduce incidents and accidents,” said Capt. Panagiotis Fasilis, Health Safety Quality and Environmental Manager for Technomar.

“Winning this contract off the back of such successful trials is very satisfying. We have learned a lot from the two pilot projects and are grateful for all the feedback we have received from the staff at Technomar. Such positive collaboration set us up nicely for the piloting of future innovative developments such as our Adaptive Learning concept, that Technomar are keen to explore.” said Ioannis Athanasopoulos, Managing Director for Ocean Technologies Group in Greece.

Source: Ocean Technologies Group