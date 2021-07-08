TECO 2030 ASA receives order from OCEANBAT

TECO 2030 ASA (OSE: TECO) has received an order for 1 TECO 2030 Ballast Water Treatment System (BWTS) from OCEANBAT, worth approximately NOK 2.35 million.

This ecosystem protection solution order was landed by TECO 2030’s team in Miami, USA. This confirms TECO 2030’s position in the market as a preferred BWTS partner and proves our capabilities to cooperate with clients around the world.

Ballasts are reservoirs used to stabilize ships according to their load. In order to prevent invasive species from travelling from one region to another, and possible health issues, a ship’s ballast water needs to be treated before being discharged back to sea. Our system complies with the new G8 rules which were put in force in October 2020. TECO 2030 Ballast Water Treatment System complies with International Maritime Organization and United States Coast Guard rules.

“The sale of existing and proven technology to reduce emissions and pollution from ships, means TECO 2030 will have meaningful revenue streams while we work on our most ambitious project, the development of the TECO Marine Fuel Cell, a hydrogen-based fuel cell specifically tailored for maritime use,” says Tore Enger, CEO of TECO 2030 ASA.

“The order from OCEANBAT perfectly illustrates this combination of short-term sales and long-term development. By 2024, all ships will need a ballast water treatment system,” Mr. Enger added.

Source: TECO 2030 ASA