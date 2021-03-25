TECO 2030 ASA receives the 8th order from DOLE

TECO 2030 ASA has received an order for 1 additional TECO Ballast Water Treatment System for DOLE – “the largest refrigerated containerized fleet in the world”. This ecosystem protection solution order, was landed by TECO 2030’s team in Miami, USA, and is worth approximately NOK 1.5 million. This proves TECO 2030’s position in the market as a preferred BWTS partner and this will be the 8th DOLE Vessel with a TECO 2030 BWTS onboard.

Ballasts are reservoirs used to stabilize ships according to their load. In order to prevent invasive species and possible health issues, a ship’s ballast water needs to be treated before being discharged back to sea. Our systems complies with the new G8 rules which were put in force in October 2020. TECO Ballast Water Treatment System complies with IMO and USCG.

“The sale of existing and proven technology to reduce pollution emissions and pollution from ships means TECO 2030 will have meaningful revenue streams while we work on our most ambitious project, the development of the TECO Marine Fuel Cell, a hydrogen-based fuel cell specifically tailored for maritime use. The order from DOLE perfectly illustrates this combination of short-term sales and long-term development,” said Tore Enger, CEO of TECO 2030 ASA. “By 2024 all ships will need a ballast water treatment system,” Mr. Enger added.

Source: TECO 2030