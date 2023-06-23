TECO 2030 Completes first Future Funnel installation

TECO 2030 completes the first future funnel installation successfully onboard a vessel belonging to an undisclosed shipowner.

Future Funnels, also known as scrubbers, are technologies designed to reduce air pollution from the emissions of ships and other industrial sources. These systems are particularly used in the maritime industry to comply with stricter environmental regulations. By installing scrubbers, ships can reduce their emissions and achieve compliance with international emission standards, such as the sulfur limits set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) under the MARPOL Annex VI regulations.

“I am happy to see the first future funnel installed onboard a vessel. The shipowner can now sail with reduced emissions without interrupting its operations,” said Tore Enger, Group CEO, TECO 2030. “We are ready to install more future funnels to shipowners willing to reduce emissions and get returns on their investments. This proves that the market is still attracted to scrubbers while zero emission technologies are readily becoming available. ” Enger concluded.

The TECO 2030 Future Funnel is a next-generation marine emission-reduction system, developed to comply with not only existing but even upcoming and far stricter regulations in the marine industry. The Future Funnel will allow ships to reduce sulphur oxides, nitrogen oxides, black carbon, and particulate matter emissions. The TECO 2030 Future Funnel has been developed by TECO 2030 in cooperation with the Austrian powertrain company AVL. The Future Funnel has been through state-of-the-art testing simulation with over 20 years of running time in extreme conditions.

Source: TECO 2030