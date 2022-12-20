TECO 2030 signs fuel cell stack production equipment contract

TECO 2030 signs contract with thyssenkrupp Automation Engineering GmbH for delivery of the first complete fuel cell stack production line at TECO 2030 Innovation Center in Narvik, Norway.

The contract entails design, manufacturing and delivery of the equipment. Test-production of TECO 2030 fuel cell stacks will be completed at thyssenkrupp Automation Engineering’s headquarter in Bremen, Germany. The equipment is validated and completed in Bremen before shipment to Narvik, which takes place Q1 2024. It will then be installed and commissioned in Narvik during Q1 and Q2 2024.

TECO 2030 Innovation Center will be the first Gigafactory in Europe for Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) fuel cells and have an annual capacity of 120 MW production in 2024, increasing to 400 MW in 2025.

“Yet another milestone reached and we are moving closer to zero emission energy generation, as we have signed a contract for the delivery of a complete fuel cell stack production line at our facility in Narvik. Over the next year, the production line will be set up in Bremen, Germany and produce a limited amount of TECO 2030 PEM fuel cell stacks,” says Tore Enger, Group CEO of TECO 2030 with a lot of enthusiasm. “This makes me feel proud and humble of all the strengths working together to realize zero emission energy generation for the shipping and heavy-duty industries,” Enger adds.

“We are pleased to support our new partner TECO 2030 with our knowledge and long-standing expertise in fuel cell assembly and testing equipment and are proud to be part of TECO 2030’s vision to realize an emission-free future for the shipping and heavy dutyindustries,” says Michael Menneking, CEO of thyssenkrupp Automation Engineering.

Source: TECO 2030 ASA