TECO 2030 signs Letter of Intent with an undisclosed shipowner

TECO 2030 ASA (OSE-Ticker: TECO) is pleased to announce that it has signed a letter of intent with an undisclosed European shipowner for engineering support and delivery of TECO 2030 Marine Fuel Cell system used for zero-emission propulsion.

This LoI proves TECO 2030’s ability to attract shipowners who are seeking environmentally friendly solutions to their propulsion needs. This LoI is in the first place related to one vessel.

“TECO 2030 is ready to assist customers who wants to reduce their environmental impacts and optimize their vessel’s operation. This LoI shows our continuous hard work towards our customers.” said Tore Enger, CEO of TECO 2030 ASA.

Source: TECO 2030