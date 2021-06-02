TECO 2030 Zero Emission Operation Concept Vessel

TECO 2030 ASA (OSE-Ticker: TECO) has today launched its Zero Emissions Operation Concept, which will enable ships to sail in and out of ports emissions-free by exchanging one or more of their engines with a TECO Marine Fuel Cell.

“At TECO 2030, we are working to make the shipping industry more climate friendly, and we are doing this by developing the engine of tomorrow,” says Tore Enger, CEO and founder of TECO 2030 ASA.

“With our fuel cell technology, ships can operate emissions-free, both on the whole journey, or on just shorter distances, such as when sailing in and out of ports, and when staying in them,” he says.

The TECO 2030 Zero Emissions Operation Concept will make it possible for vessels operating in different countries, such as cruise ships and ferries, to comply with any emissions regulations they may encounter when crossing national borders.